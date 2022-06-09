TrePlus starts construction on Grove City project, eyes national expansion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – After years of planning, Columbus-based TrePlus Communities has finally begun construction on its Grove City active adult community and is eyeing a nationwide expansion.

The Grove City project, Sugar Maple Commons, will bring 105 units to the area, CEO Jane Arthur Roslovic told Columbus Business First . The firm is also getting ready to start work on its first out-of-state community, in Indianapolis.

Sugar Maple will be the firm’s sixth such community in Ohio. It has communities in Delaware, Dublin, Pickerington, Centerville, and last year, announced plans to put one in Westerville .

Units will be available for adults 55 and older, according to TrePlus’ website . The site’s amenities include a clubhouse, pool and community garden.

The project fits in with the company’s strategic plan for future national growth, Arthur Roslovic said.

