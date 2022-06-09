ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MASS CASUALTY: Multiple People Reported Dead In Smithsburg Shooting

Multiple people were killed and two hospitalized in a shooting in Smithsburg Thursday, June 9, according to developing reports.

Gunfire broke out around 3 p.m. at 12912 Bikle Road.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said only that this was a "very active" situation.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police Release Names Of Troopers Who Apprehended Smithsburg Shooting Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police on Monday identified the three state troopers who apprehended Joe Louis Esquivel, the 23-year-old West Virginia man accused of shooting four co-workers, killing three of them, at the Columbia Machine plant in Smithsburg last week. Esquivel allegedly left the facility after working a full shift and retrieved a semi-automatic handgun from his vehicle before entering a break room and opening fire, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said last week. Det. Sgt. Phillip Martin is the trooper who was shot and wounded trying to stop Esquivel after he left the plant on June 9, police said Monday. Lt....
WTOP

Maryland State Police ID troopers who responded to shooting that killed 3

Maryland State Police have identified the troopers who responded to Thursday’s shooting in Washington County that killed three people and injured several others, including one trooper. Detective Sgt. Phillip Martin, Lt. Vincent Upole and Rockville barrack commander and Master Trooper David Thompson were driving in separate vehicles when they...
wfmd.com

Police Chase From PA Ends With Crash In Frederick County

Suspect stole police cruiser and motorcycle before crashing in Emmitsburg. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man is under police custody after stealing a police cruiser in another state and crashing in Emmitsburg. On Sunday Pennsylvania State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. The subject fled...
WUSA9

New details emerge in deadly Smithsburg manufacturing plant shooting

SMITHSBURG, Md. — Joe Louis Esquivel came into work as usual on Thursday, June 9. He was working as a machinist at Columbia Machine Inc. on Bikle Road in Smithsburg, Maryland, and was described as a relatively quiet person at work. The 23-year-old had been late to the plant a few times recently, but that week, he had started coming in on time again.
Daily Voice

Road Crew Worker Killed In Hit-Run Crash In Washington County: State Police

Police in Maryland are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 34-year-old construction worker who was on the job when he was struck, state officials said. Capitol Heights resident Ever Anibal Aleman Ramos was working on I-70 west near Route 66 in Washington County shortly before 4:20 a.m. on Monday, June 13 when he was struck while working in a construction zone.
wfmd.com

Highway Worker Killed On I-70 In Washington County

He was picking up construction barrels when he was struck by a motor vehicle. Hagerstown, Md (KM) Maryland State Police say a road crew worker was killed in a hit and run accident in Washington County early Monday morning. At around 4:19 AM, troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack responded to...
theriver953.com

Hedgesville man arrested for murder of 3 coworkers

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police announced the arrest of a Hedgesville resident for the murder of 3 coworkers. Joe Louis Esquivel faces 25 charges including 3 counts of murder in the first degree, 2 counts of attempted murder and more. The 23 year old Esquivel...
Daily Voice

Three People Injured In Loudoun County Shooting

Authorities say three people were wounded in a shooting this weekend in Loudoun County, deputies said.Reports of shots fired came into the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office around 7:30 on Saturday, July 11, in the area of N. Fillmore Avenue and Fletcher Road in Sterling. Deputies found a woman on the…
Daily Voice

PA Dad Of Two Killed In Rollover Crash Into Fire Hydrant, Telephone Pole: Police

A central Pennsylvania dad of two has died just two days before his birthday in a serious crash on Saturday, June 11, authorities say. James Payne, 40, of Harrisburg, was traveling east in the 5400 block of Derry Street when he struck a fire hydrant and then a telephone before his vehicle rolled over onto its roof— trapping him inside, Swatara Township police say.
Daily Voice

York County Kidnapper Arrested Police Say

Five days after the Amber Alert for a kidnapped toddler was called off— after the girl was found safe— the woman who abducted her has been captured, police say. Maria McKenzie, 27, of Springettsbury Township, allegedly kidnapped Mya Campbell, 2, of York County, when she stole a car near Royal Farms along Mount Zion Road around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, according to police.
Daily Voice

Police Identify Motorcyclist Killed In Woodbridge Wreck

Police in Prince William County released the identity of the 40-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash on Friday, June 10. Ricky Raiseem Whittington of Woodbridge was speeding on his 2016 Honda F650GS down Neabsco Mills Road as he approached the intersection with Smoke Court around 9:30 p.m., Pr…
