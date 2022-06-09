MASS CASUALTY: Multiple People Reported Dead In Smithsburg Shooting

He is charged with three counts of 1st-degree murder. Joe Louis Esquivel (photo from Washington County Sheriff’s Office) Hagerstown, Md (KM) The West Virginia man charged in a deadly mass shooting in Maryland continues to be held without bond. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, was in Washington County District Court...
A suspect was in Maryland State Police custody after stealing a police vehicle in Pennsylvania, bailing, and then taking off on a stolen motorcycle before being apprehended in Frederick County, authorities announced. Pennsylvania State Police troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcyclist who proceeded to flee and...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police on Monday identified the three state troopers who apprehended Joe Louis Esquivel, the 23-year-old West Virginia man accused of shooting four co-workers, killing three of them, at the Columbia Machine plant in Smithsburg last week.
Esquivel allegedly left the facility after working a full shift and retrieved a semi-automatic handgun from his vehicle before entering a break room and opening fire, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said last week.
Det. Sgt. Phillip Martin is the trooper who was shot and wounded trying to stop Esquivel after he left the plant on June 9, police said Monday.
Lt....
An armed homicide suspect has was arrested after an early morning officer-involved shooting in Capitol Heights, authorities say. The shooting occurred after two officers attempted to execute an arrest warrant for the suspect at his home on the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue around 5 a.m., Monday, June 13, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
SMITHSBURG, Md. — Joe Louis Esquivel came into work as usual on Thursday, June 9. He was working as a machinist at Columbia Machine Inc. on Bikle Road in Smithsburg, Maryland, and was described as a relatively quiet person at work. The 23-year-old had been late to the plant a few times recently, but that week, he had started coming in on time again.
Police in Maryland are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 34-year-old construction worker who was on the job when he was struck, state officials said. Capitol Heights resident Ever Anibal Aleman Ramos was working on I-70 west near Route 66 in Washington County shortly before 4:20 a.m. on Monday, June 13 when he was struck while working in a construction zone.
Police were searching for a suspect who fled on foot after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle, according to preliminary and unconfirmed reports. The chase allegedly began in the southbound lanes of I-95 before the suspect fled on foot under the I-95 bridge on Ponca Street around 4:30 p.m., the report states.
He was picking up construction barrels when he was struck by a motor vehicle. Hagerstown, Md (KM) Maryland State Police say a road crew worker was killed in a hit and run accident in Washington County early Monday morning. At around 4:19 AM, troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack responded to...
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police announced the arrest of a Hedgesville resident for the murder of 3 coworkers. Joe Louis Esquivel faces 25 charges including 3 counts of murder in the first degree, 2 counts of attempted murder and more. The 23 year old Esquivel...
Authorities say three people were wounded in a shooting this weekend in Loudoun County, deputies said.Reports of shots fired came into the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office around 7:30 on Saturday, July 11, in the area of N. Fillmore Avenue and Fletcher Road in Sterling. Deputies found a woman on the…
An 18-year-old girl has died following a crash along Interstate 83 in Pennsylvania, authorities say. Adrianna Reith, of Chanceford Township—for an unknown reason—lost control of her 2016 Chevrolet Cobalt on I-83 near exit 21 westbound in Manchester Township, according to a release by the York County coroner’s office.
A central Pennsylvania dad of two has died just two days before his birthday in a serious crash on Saturday, June 11, authorities say. James Payne, 40, of Harrisburg, was traveling east in the 5400 block of Derry Street when he struck a fire hydrant and then a telephone before his vehicle rolled over onto its roof— trapping him inside, Swatara Township police say.
Police in Maryland are attempting to locate a wanted 22-year-old homicide suspect.The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert as they attempt to locate Terrance Kenneth Yancey, who has been identified as a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation on Lyons Creek Road in Dunkirk.According…
A young man was recovering after a morning shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. The 25-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound on the 2800 block of Round Road at 11:11 a.m., Monday, June 13, according to Baltimore Police. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening...
Five days after the Amber Alert for a kidnapped toddler was called off— after the girl was found safe— the woman who abducted her has been captured, police say. Maria McKenzie, 27, of Springettsbury Township, allegedly kidnapped Mya Campbell, 2, of York County, when she stole a car near Royal Farms along Mount Zion Road around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, according to police.
Police in Prince William County released the identity of the 40-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash on Friday, June 10. Ricky Raiseem Whittington of Woodbridge was speeding on his 2016 Honda F650GS down Neabsco Mills Road as he approached the intersection with Smoke Court around 9:30 p.m., Pr…
