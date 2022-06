NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - The family of Candy, a dog shot and killed in front of her owner, is hoping to get justice in a civil suit. Six years ago, Candy was killed by Zack Deaterly in front of her owner Rodney Jacobson. Deaterly alleged to deputies that the dog was in an attack stance and that he told Jacobson to get the dog off him.

