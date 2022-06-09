ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Michigan officer charged with second-degree murder

By WXMI Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PjPPt_0g5sft4h00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. ( WXMI ) — The Grand Rapids, Michigan police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya following a traffic stop will be charged.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says his office is charging Officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Lyoya.

The 26-year-old was shot in the back of the head during a struggle with the officer on April 4.

Various angles of the shooting were captured on different cameras.

Schurr had told Lyoya that he stopped the car because the license plate didn’t match the vehicle.

Becker said Thursday that Shurr had turned himself in. He is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

This story was first reported on fox17online.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Muskegon man fatally shot in Grant Twp

HART, Mich. — A 28-year-old Muskegon man was found dead in Grant Township after being shot, the Oceana County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday. After emergency personnel arrived to the residence, they issued a "be on the lookout" for the suspect's vehicle. The suspect's vehicle was found and stopped by...
MUSKEGON, MI
WLNS

Grand Rapids police officer formally charged with murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr appeared in a Kent County courtroom through video to face the second-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya during an April traffic stop. An attorney representing Schurr said the officer pled not guilty and that the shooting was justified. Shurr’s court […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
103.3 WKFR

Grand Rapids Police Officer Lodged In Calhoun County Jail

The Calhoun County Office of the Sheriff has confirmed that Christopher Schurr, the Grand Rapids police officer charged in the officer-involved shooting of Patrick Lyoya, is currently an inmate at the Calhoun County Jail. Sheriff Steve Hinkley said, in a statement released Thursday evening,. "At the request of the Kent...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Associated Press

Michigan officer charged with murder in Lyoya shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya, a Black man, with a shot to the back of his head has been charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutor Chris Becker announced charges Thursday against Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr, weeks after Lyoya was killed following a chaotic traffic stop on April 4.
WOOD TV8

Grand Haven teen drowns while reading at Elk Lake

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies have identified the victim of a Friday afternoon drowning on Elk Lake as an 18-year-old from Grand Haven. The 18-year-old was identified as Sendy Grettenberger of the Grand Haven area, the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 3 p.m., Antrim County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the public […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wxmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wsgw.com

Police Investigating Two Homicides on Saginaw’s West Side

Saginaw Police are investigating separate shootings, both of which resulted in the death of the victims. The first occurred yesterday just before 3:00 P.M. near the B and H Market on North Bond and West Holland. Two women had been shot. A 27 year old Saginaw woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the other 23 year old Saginaw woman was taken a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. The names of the victims were not released.
SAGINAW, MI
Fox17

GRPD: Body of man found in SE Grand Rapids identified, died of homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The identity of a body found in southeast Grand Rapids Tuesday has been identified. Police say the body was found near Horton Avenue and Alger Street. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 69-year-old Richard John Jekel died as a result of homicide, citing an autopsy conducted by the Kent County Medical Examiner.
WLNS

Woman sentenced in Lansing arson killings

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the correct year of the incident, alongside correcting an error regarding Williams’ alleged involvement with the children’s uncle. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Abbiena Williams has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for causing a deadly fire that killed three people. Williams was arrested for setting […]
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Police: 2 people killed in 2 separate homicides in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating two separate homicides that left two people dead and another person injured in Saginaw on Thursday. The first homicide happened shortly before 3 p.m. at the B&H Market located at the intersection of N. Bond and W. Holland Street. Upon arrival at the...
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Marion woman sentenced for drug delivery

MARION – Osceola County prosecuting attorney Anthony Badovinac has announced Shiann Ankney, 43, of Marion, was sentenced on June 3 to the Michigan Department of Corrections for a term of 4 years and three months to 20 years for a conviction of Delivery of Methamphetamine. Ankney was also sentenced...
MARION, OH
KSBY News

KSBY News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy