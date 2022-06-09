2022 Valor Awards ceremony honors local first responders for their bravery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - How do we celebrate the men and women in the seven cities of Hampton Roads who routinely go above and beyond the call of duty? The Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce annually says, "thank you" with the Valor Awards.

Thursday, News 3 anchor Barbara Ciara had the pleasure and honor to serve as emcee for this year's ceremony at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

First responders from every city in the region were celebrated for their exceptional service.

Award recipients were selected from many submissions from local fire and police department where members performed outstanding acts of bravery to serve their communities, often risking their own lives to save others.

News 3 is a proud sponsor of the Valor Awards, and we salute the men and women who make our communities a better place to work and play.

Two local police officers and a local firefighter who received Valor Awards during Thursday's ceremony also received a News 3 Everyday Hero award:

You can watch the entire ceremony above.