Congresswoman Miller to Treasury Secretary: President Biden and his administration have declared a war on American Energy Production

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a Ways and Means Committee hearing, Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) questioned Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the Biden Administration’s role in skyrocketing gas prices and rampant inflation.

American families are facing the highest inflation rates in 40 years and surging prices at the gas pump. The average price for a gallon of gas in West Virginia today is $4.83. It was $2.09 per gallon when President Biden took office.

Highlights:

On Biden’s Anti-American Energy Agenda: “By all appearances and actions, from his first day in office President Biden and his Administration have declared a war on American energy production. Biden cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline, tied up the Mountain Valley Pipeline in my own state in endless legal challenges, denied export and drilling permits, and has attempted to appoint radical activists throughout the federal government to disincentivize or outlaw investment in oil, gas, and coal production. President Biden has even turned to foreign dictators for more oil but won’t allow us to drill more at home.”

On Need for Certainty to Produce American Energy and Preserve National Security: “What producers need is certainty that their investments can be made. This administration has done nothing to promote a business-friendly environment. I also do not believe we should be putting our national security at risk by tapping our reserves, especially when our domestic producers have the capability to supply our consumers with everything they need.”

