ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

FMPD warns residents of potential scam mail

By Madelyn Werder
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dzhp9_0g5sfEKG00

The Fort Myers Police Department says that residents have been solicited for donations from "Citizens Behind the Badge" on behalf of the Fort Myers police and that it is not from FMPD.

FMPD says that they do not solicit donations and that FMPD donations come from several non-profits in the agency that include, Fort Myers Police Department Fallen Officer Memorial Foundation and the Fort Myers Athletic League.

Click here to access more information on what to do before donating to charities.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral’s mayor says city is safe amid apparent wave of violent crime

Violence in Southwest Florida’s largest city, Cape Coral, is on the rise and the city’s mayor wants to ensure people know the city is safe. Over the weekend, there was a shooting at a Wawa off Veterans Parkway and Santa Barbara Boulevard in Cape Coral. Since Memorial Day, there has been a deadly officer-involved shooting, a deadly shooting, and the arrest of two boys accused of stealing guns.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman accused of trying to drive drunk with 6-month-old in Naples

A woman was arrested Sunday afternoon and faces a charge of child neglect after Naples police say she tried to drive while intoxicated with her 6-month-old daughter in the vehicle. According to the Naples Police Department, Lupita Esteban, 19, was arrested after officers arrived at the La Quinta Inn located...
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies investigate body found in south Fort Myers as a homicide

The body of a man was found along Sophomore Lane in south Fort Myers Monday morning. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno held a news conference to say the death is considered a homicide, however, little information is currently known. Marceno said two people walking in the area found a body...
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fraud
WINKNEWS.com

Biker hit, dragged by truck on I-75 Bonita Beach Rd exit

A biker was hit by a truck early Monday evening on the I-75 off-ramp at Bonita Beach Rd. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and dragged by the truck down Bonita Beach Rd. before coming to a stop. The biker was up and walking...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Shots fired outside a Wawa in Cape Coral

A confirmed shooting in Cape Coral on Sunday at a Wawa on Veterans Pkwy. and Santa Barbara Blvd, according to the Cape Coral Police Department. CCPD said both parties involved fled the scene and shell casings were seen on the ground in the area. CCPD had evidence markers on the...
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wengradio.com

Jewelry Heist Attempted By Three Juveniles

A mall security guard contacted CCSO just before 2:30 in the morning after observing 3 juveniles attempting to break into a jewelry store within the Port Charlotte Town Center mall, with a crowbar in tow. The security guard advised they were targeting a jewelry store when he startled them. When...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man seen riding motorcycle stolen from North Fort Myers parking lot

A man was seen on June 4 riding a motorcycle stolen from a North Fort Myers parking lot earlier that week. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle pictured was taken from the parking lot at 3444 Marinatown Lane between June 1 and June 3. A man described as around 6’02” and 250 lbs was seen riding the motorcycle in the parking lot of the RaceTrac at 13501 North Cleveland Ave. on June 4. The motorcycle is a 2007 black Honda Spirit 750 and may now have an out-of-state license plate attached.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Fatal crash in Desoto County

The 17-year-old was traveling east on SW Robin Road, approaching a right curve, east of the intersection of US-17. He failed to negotiate the curve and traveled off the roadway, entered the grass shoulder, and collided with a power pole.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy