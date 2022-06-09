An RV maker backed by the largest RV seller in the US has unveiled 2 new retro-inspired travel trailers — see inside
And its two new models, the Studio and the Venture, are no different. Both are an extension of Happier Camper's HC1, a small lightweight travel trailer with a unique retro look. And fans of the nostalgic design will be happy to hear that the two new models have retained a similar look. The $49,950 Studio was designed to be an apartment on wheels. But unlike the typical home, the Studio can function off-grid with the support of solar panels. Inside, there's a kitchenette with a stove, sink, and fridge, a bathroom with a toilet and shower… … and a bedroom with a queen bed. By using the RV maker's proprietary "Adaptiv" modular system, this bedroom can also be converted into a dining room or living room. This may sound spacious, but the 10.2-foot-long trailer space only has 34 square feet of "walkable floor space," according to its maker. If you're looking for something with a bit more wiggle room, you can always go with the 42-square-foot Venture model. But be warned: The $29,950 Venture is nothing like the Studio. Instead, it's a commercial trailer that can be used as a store on wheels, whether it be a mobile coffee shop, catering business, or clothing pop-up. Unlike the Studio, this model has awnings, concession windows, and both interior and exterior tables for vending and product displays, among other uses … … bringing products and services directly to the customers. Read the original article on Business Insider
