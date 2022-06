An RV maker backed by the largest RV seller in the US has unveiled 2 new retro-inspired travel trailers — see inside

Happier Camper

RV maker Happier Camper has unveiled two new models.

The $49,950 Studio is a tiny modular home on wheels while the $29,960 was designed for commercial use.

The Camping World-backed RV company specializes in travel trailers, which have boomed in popularity.

RV maker Happier Camper has unveiled two new trailers designed for both life and business on the road.The Camping World-backed RV maker is best known for its recognizable modular travel trailers, an RV segment that has boomed in popularity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And its two new models, the Studio and the Venture, are no different.Both are an extension of Happier Camper's HC1, a small lightweight travel trailer with a unique retro look.And fans of the nostalgic design will be happy to hear that the two new models have retained a similar look.The $49,950 Studio was designed to be an apartment on wheels.But unlike the typical home, the Studio can function off-grid with the support of solar panels.Inside, there's a kitchenette with a stove, sink, and fridge, a bathroom with a toilet and shower…… and a bedroom with a queen bed.By using the RV maker's proprietary "Adaptiv" modular system, this bedroom can also be converted into a dining room or living room.This may sound spacious, but the 10.2-foot-long trailer space only has 34 square feet of "walkable floor space," according to its maker.If you're looking for something with a bit more wiggle room, you can always go with the 42-square-foot Venture model. But be warned: The $29,950 Venture is nothing like the Studio.Instead, it's a commercial trailer that can be used as a store on wheels, whether it be a mobile coffee shop, catering business, or clothing pop-up.Unlike the Studio, this model has awnings, concession windows, and both interior and exterior tables for vending and product displays, among other uses …… bringing products and services directly to the customers.Read the original article on Business Insider