ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

An RV maker backed by the largest RV seller in the US has unveiled 2 new retro-inspired travel trailers — see inside

By Brittany Chang
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21f9sk_0g5seie900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IgCUe_0g5seie900

Happier Camper

  • RV maker Happier Camper has unveiled two new models.
  • The $49,950 Studio is a tiny modular home on wheels while the $29,960 was designed for commercial use.
  • The Camping World-backed RV company specializes in travel trailers, which have boomed in popularity.
RV maker Happier Camper has unveiled two new trailers designed for both life and business on the road.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EVVmA_0g5seie900

Happier Camper

The Camping World-backed RV maker is best known for its recognizable modular travel trailers, an RV segment that has boomed in popularity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0skW8w_0g5seie900

Happier Camper

Source: Camping World , RV Industry Association

And its two new models, the Studio and the Venture, are no different.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XgqX_0g5seie900

Happier Camper

Both are an extension of Happier Camper's HC1, a small lightweight travel trailer with a unique retro look.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N41dZ_0g5seie900

Happier Camper

And fans of the nostalgic design will be happy to hear that the two new models have retained a similar look.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EzMjf_0g5seie900

Happier Camper

The $49,950 Studio was designed to be an apartment on wheels.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bIbt_0g5seie900

Happier Camper

But unlike the typical home, the Studio can function off-grid with the support of solar panels.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sRVTP_0g5seie900

Happier Camper

Inside, there's a kitchenette with a stove, sink, and fridge, a bathroom with a toilet and shower…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZXjHt_0g5seie900

Happier Camper

… and a bedroom with a queen bed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vanx9_0g5seie900

Happier Camper

By using the RV maker's proprietary "Adaptiv" modular system, this bedroom can also be converted into a dining room or living room.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tYyJn_0g5seie900

Happier Camper

This may sound spacious, but the 10.2-foot-long trailer space only has 34 square feet of "walkable floor space," according to its maker.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30KfAu_0g5seie900

Happier Camper

If you're looking for something with a bit more wiggle room, you can always go with the 42-square-foot Venture model. But be warned: The $29,950 Venture is nothing like the Studio.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWvcn_0g5seie900

Happier Camper

Instead, it's a commercial trailer that can be used as a store on wheels, whether it be a mobile coffee shop, catering business, or clothing pop-up.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmXcS_0g5seie900

Happier Camper

Unlike the Studio, this model has awnings, concession windows, and both interior and exterior tables for vending and product displays, among other uses …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18zyqg_0g5seie900

Happier Camper

… bringing products and services directly to the customers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AkI81_0g5seie900

Happier Camper

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This Massive RV Is So Roomy It Has a 4-Person Bar and King-Sized Bedroom

Click here to read the full article. There are two types of RVs: those best-suited for weekend camping trips and those that are more like homes on wheels. WanderBOX’s new Outpost 35 4×4 falls distinctly in the latter category. The burly off-roader will allow you to bring all your favorite domestic comforts with you on the road, including a spacious master bedroom, a full-size bar and even a combination washer/dryer. The Outpost 35 4×4 isn’t one of those modern-day RVs that looks like a tour bus. Instead, it’s built upon the chassis of a four-wheel-drive Ford F600 Super Duty. Atop that framework...
CARS
yankodesign.com

This luxurious flying car basks in uplifting interior comfort for high speed megacity travel

Getting from point A to point B in megacities is going to be the major focus in the next decade or even earlier. Justified enough for concept, as well as prototype flying cars and electric VTOL’s to have gained attention in the recent past. Shanghai-based Pantuo Aviation is yet another bunch of aviation and electric vehicle professionals eyeing the early piece of the pie with thier sustainable human mobility design. The company’s goal is to develop secure, AI-enabled eVTOL passenger aircraft that ease us all into the future of mobility.
TRAVEL
MotorTrend Magazine

Retro-Styled Happier Camper Introduces New Vending and Off-Grid Models

The happy folks at Happier Camper (figure they're always happy?) have introduced two variants of its original retro-styled, pint-sized HC1 fiberglass travel trailer to make customers, campers, and clients on the receiving end (you guessed it) happier. They're called the HC1 Studio and HC1 Venture. As we dive into the...
CARS
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Trailers#Rv#Retro#Vehicles#Rv Industry Association#Venture
Fox News

Cars painted this color hold their value the best

Picking the color of your new car is a personal choice, but it may cost you down the road. Cars of certain colors can hold their value significantly better than others, according to a new report from the iseecars.com online marketplace. The study looked at the depreciation suffered by three-year-old...
Daily Mail

Retirement nightmare as couple's house sale falls through after the buyer discovered the property was on the wrong lot due to 130-year-old bureaucratic bungle

A couple have only just found out they've technically been living in the wrong house because of a 130-year-old bureaucratic blunder, threatening their retirement plans. Peter and Cheryl Plowman bought and fixed up an investment property next door to their Candelo, NSW with plans to sell it to help fund their retirement.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
Benzinga

10 Of The Worst Cars Ever Made

Among the thousands of car models, names like the Ford Mustang and the Porsche 911 stand out as some of the most iconic vehicles ever created. On the other hand, certain cars have been produced that have come off as ridiculous in the long run in terms of design, safety, aesthetics, and feel.
CARS
CNBC

This couple bought and renovated a 109-year-old mansion for less than $500,000. Now it's worth $900,000–take a look inside

When Abby Brothers first saw the Page Mansion listed for sale online, she knew she had found a forever home. But the 6,000-square-foot house in Aberdeen, North Carolina, wasn't livable yet. The six-bedroom mansion – which had been vacant for roughly 40 years – had shattered windows and collapsing floors. Not ones to shy away from a project, Abby, 31, and her husband Trey Brothers, 33, paid $155,000 for the property in 2018, charmed by the home's structural integrity, grand staircases and vintage furniture.
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Goodyear Shows Off New Airless Tires

Tires are one of the most important elements of any car, and people have been trying to perfect the art of crafting these round and sticky objects for over a century. One of the most well-known and respected in the business, Goodyear, has been at the forefront of tire technology, and its latest ground-breaking tech is making big waves on the internet. Goodyear has been developing its airless tire technology for what feels like ages, and now we finally get to see them in action on a Tesla Model 3. In the following video, we get to see the Tesla EV carve corners and dodge cones with impressive poise.
CARS
Business Insider

Business Insider

525K+
Followers
33K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy