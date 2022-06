Make Music Day, the annual celebration of music on the summer solstice, returns this year on Tuesday, June 21. More than 5,000 virtual and in-person outdoor concerts, group music lessons, jam sessions and other exciting and outlandish music-making events, will spotlight music’s power to connect, comfort, unite and uplift. Miami is among the 100+ U.S. cities hosting major celebrations in what has become a worldwide phenomenon observed by hundreds of millions of people in over 1,100 cities in 120 countries.

