Los Angeles, CA

Fast-food workers strike in downtown L.A. for better working conditions

By Jennifer McGraw
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

Fast-food workers across California, including in downtown Los Angeles, are protesting Thursday against unsafe working conditions. They say they are seeking a voice in advancing industry-wide health, wage and safety standards through AB 257, a landmark bill to protect and empower the state’s fast-food workforce.

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News at 12 on June 9, 2022.

