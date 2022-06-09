Fast-food workers strike in downtown L.A. for better working conditions
Fast-food workers across California, including in downtown Los Angeles, are protesting Thursday against unsafe working conditions. They say they are seeking a voice in advancing industry-wide health, wage and safety standards through AB 257, a landmark bill to protect and empower the state’s fast-food workforce.
Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 News at 12 on June 9, 2022.
