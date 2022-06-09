ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Maryville pizza shop 2 points away from failing health inspection

By Hannah Moore, Don Dare
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A pizza place in Blount County scored the lowest health inspection grade this week. Over a dozen violations were checked off during the inspection.

The grade is 71 at Smokeys Pizza, on West Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville. Any grade below 70 is considered a failing grade.

Smokys Pizza, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville — grade: 71; follow-up grade: 91

Knoxville police officer’s lost military memorial band recovered on Memorial Day

To begin with, several dented cans were found in the dry storage area. The inspector found several cans of olives and marinara contained heavy dents in the main seals. Dents in seals can create rapid bacteria growth, so the cans of olives and marinara were thrown away.

In the cooler, the inspector found diced ham, diced tomatoes, and cut chicken with no date marks on them. As a result, there was no way to know when they were first prepared. To assure freshness, date makes are required on all ready-to-eat food. The food was thrown away as a precaution.

Grease buildup was observed at the grill sides of the grill and above vents, as well as food debris on shelving below the grill. The inspector reported that the ceiling was soiled in multiple areas and the ceiling was leaking into a container at the front counter of the establishment.

Single-use aluminum foil sheets were found stored on the floor in the lobby. Employee drinks and food were found stored next to food preparation tables, but they’re supposed to be kept far away from prep areas to prevent any accidental spills onto food.

Finally, the inspector writes the person in charge lacked “managerial control” after being questioned about food safety regulations. The inspector conducted some on-the-spot training.

Now, Smokey’s Pizza has been reinspected. All of the original critical violations were corrected, and the new grade is 91.

Top scores of the week:

  • Applebee’s Restaurant, 5316 Central Ave Pike, Knoxville — 100
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, 4829 N. Broadway, Knoxville — 100
  • McDonald’s, 7402 Strawberry Plains Pike, Knoxville — 100
  • Landing House, 1147 Sevier Ave, Knoxville — 100
  • Rice King, 7327 Tazewell Pike, Corryton — 100
  • Archer’s Bbq & Smokehouse, 5200 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville — 99
  • Isaac’s, 502 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville — 99
  • Creekside Grill, 5455 Nashville Highway, Deer Lodge — 98
WATE

Old Highland Park Baptist Church in Chattanooga burns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A historic Chattanooga church is heavily damaged after a fire on Friday, June 10. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Once known as Highland Park Baptist Church, it was one of the early mega-churches of the late 20th Century. It was also home to Tennessee Temple University, founded in 1946 by then-pastor Dr. Lee Roberson. The church and school were once considered to be the center of the Independent Baptist movement, with 4,000 students enrolled in the early 1980s. The university dissolved in 2015 after a fading congregation moved to a smaller location.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WJHL

Bear activity closes campground near Watauga Lake

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced Sunday that aggressive bear activity led to the closure of a campground off Watauga Lake. Cardens Bluff will remain closed until the TWRA captures the bear or until it moves to another location. A release from the agency revealed that it has received evidence […]
WATAUGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Guy Fieri officially opens Pigeon Forge Flavortown location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mayor of Flavortown Guy Fieri took a trip to Pigeon Forge Monday to open the newest celebrity restaurant location in Pigeon Forge. Guy Fieri’s Flavortown features Fieri’s own flavor combinations, arcade games and even his iconic 1968 Camaro. He said the town was always a mythical place on his TV shows until he met the owners of Face Entertainment and decided to make it a reality.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Grill fire quickly put out in North Knox County

At 3:10 Sunday after, Rural Metro responded to a fire on Country Brook Lane in North Knox County. Crews found a grill fire covering the back-covered porch. A Rural Metro spokesperson said the fire was quickly put out and the propane tank was removed.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Fire breaks out at iconic Chattanooga Church

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An iconic church in Chattanooga where Martin Luther King, Jr. once preached has been severely damaged by fire on Friday evening. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire at a famous city landmark on Friday. A caller spotted smoke at the old Highland Park Baptist Church in Chattanooga and called 911 at around 7 p.m.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
