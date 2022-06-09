Maryville pizza shop 2 points away from failing health inspection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A pizza place in Blount County scored the lowest health inspection grade this week. Over a dozen violations were checked off during the inspection.

The grade is 71 at Smokeys Pizza, on West Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville. Any grade below 70 is considered a failing grade.

Smokys Pizza, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville — grade: 71; follow-up grade: 91

To begin with, several dented cans were found in the dry storage area. The inspector found several cans of olives and marinara contained heavy dents in the main seals. Dents in seals can create rapid bacteria growth, so the cans of olives and marinara were thrown away.

In the cooler, the inspector found diced ham, diced tomatoes, and cut chicken with no date marks on them. As a result, there was no way to know when they were first prepared. To assure freshness, date makes are required on all ready-to-eat food. The food was thrown away as a precaution.

Grease buildup was observed at the grill sides of the grill and above vents, as well as food debris on shelving below the grill. The inspector reported that the ceiling was soiled in multiple areas and the ceiling was leaking into a container at the front counter of the establishment.

Single-use aluminum foil sheets were found stored on the floor in the lobby. Employee drinks and food were found stored next to food preparation tables, but they’re supposed to be kept far away from prep areas to prevent any accidental spills onto food.

Finally, the inspector writes the person in charge lacked “managerial control” after being questioned about food safety regulations. The inspector conducted some on-the-spot training.

Now, Smokey’s Pizza has been reinspected. All of the original critical violations were corrected, and the new grade is 91.

Top scores of the week:

Applebee’s Restaurant, 5316 Central Ave Pike, Knoxville — 100

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 4829 N. Broadway, Knoxville — 100

McDonald’s, 7402 Strawberry Plains Pike, Knoxville — 100

Landing House, 1147 Sevier Ave, Knoxville — 100

Rice King, 7327 Tazewell Pike, Corryton — 100

Archer’s Bbq & Smokehouse, 5200 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville — 99

Isaac’s, 502 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville — 99

Creekside Grill, 5455 Nashville Highway, Deer Lodge — 98

