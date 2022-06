Two people were injured in a shooting at Mission Springs Park on Sunday afternoon. Desert Hot Springs officers responded to gun shots fired when they found the two victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The two victims were transported to the hospital to be treated for their non-life threatening injuries. Further details about the shooting are The post Desert Hot Springs Police Officers Respond to Mission Springs Park Shooting appeared first on KESQ.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO