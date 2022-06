BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – BREC is celebrating Pride month by holding a brunch and drag show event later this month. Baddies Who Brunch is scheduled for June 25 at the Independence Event Center from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. All ages are welcome, but BREC recommends that ages 16 and older attend. A VIP ticket is $25 and includes inside seating and brunch. Tickets for the show are $10 and endless mimosas are $15.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO