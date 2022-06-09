ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Abbott requests TEA create new school security boss position

By Texas News Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Texas News Radio) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter Thursday to the Texas Education Agency to create a school safety position. The position, called...

Iceberg slim
4d ago

Greg Abbott call a special session Texas special session topics under Greg Abbott abortion restrictions voter fraud election integrity transgender athletes vaccine mandates covid restrictions critical race Theory social media censorship Greg Abbott is not going to do nothing but lie

San Antonio Current

Texas judge temporarily blocks Gov. Greg Abbott's order to investigate families of trans kids

A Texas judge on Friday temporarily stopped the state from conducting child-abuse investigations into families fo obtaining gender-affirming medical care for their transgender children, National Public Radio reports. The temporary restraining order from Judge Jan Soifer stops state investigations of three families who sued over Gov. Greg Abbott's February order...
KRGV

CDC: Hidalgo County now an area with ‘high levels’ of COVID-19 transmission

After months of being categorized as an area of “low-risk” for COVID-19 transmission, one Valley county is now seeing high levels of transmission of the virus. According to the latest COVID-19 community level map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hidalgo County is the only area in Texas designated as one with high levels of transmission.
texasstandard.org

New Texas gun restrictions are unlikely in the wake of Uvalde. Here’s why

The Texas Senate and House of Representatives have each formed special committees to find solutions in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that killed 21 people. Gov. Greg Abbott requested Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan establish the special committees, with the goal of exploring five topics to prevent future school shootings.
Click2Houston.com

Feds warn that Uvalde massacre, impending abortion ruling and midterm elections could spur more acts of violence

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Department of Homeland Security has issued a warning about a potential increase in extremist violence fueled by recent mass shootings, including the massacre in Uvalde last month; an expected Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights; and November’s midterm elections.
KLST/KSAN

2022 Texas missing persons

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the Texas Equusearch […]
Axios Salt Lake City

Three Utah cities rank top 10 in the U.S. for overpriced houses

Housing prices in Utah are so far above historic trend lines, that three cities are currently among the 10 most overpriced markets in the country. That's based on a new analysis from Florida Atlantic University. Driving the news: Average home prices at the end of April were about 56–65% higher than expected, according to the report which compared actual average prices to long-term pricing trends.By the numbers: Ogden was the third most-inflated market in the country, topped only by Boise, Idaho, and Austin, Texas.Provo ranked No. 7, with an average home price of $585,024, 57% above the analysis' expected average...
KWTX

Texas Panhandle Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Fire Department, Randall County Fire Department and Palo Duro Canyon park personnel are currently working multiple rescues in the canyon. This is due to extremely dangerous heat conditions. Officials are asking everyone to avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage and to be sure to stay...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New Miss Oklahoma crowned Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — Thirty six candidates from across the state of Oklahoma competed for the title of Miss Oklahoma on Saturday. Megan Gold, Miss Bricktown, was crowned the winner at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. Gold receives a $25,000 cash scholarship to further her education and will...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh woman arrested for trespassing at SpaceX's Texas facility and asking to speak to Elon Musk

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh woman is in a Texas jail after investigators said they found her looking for Elon Musk at his SpaceX Stargate facility in Brownsville, Texas.KDKA-TV spoke to the father of 20-year-old Nivea Rose Parker outside his apartment on the North Side on Tuesday. He said he had no idea she was going to do this or why."I thought we raised her better than this," Parker's father Gene said. Gene added it's been at least a month since he's talked to his daughter. "She keeps in touch once in a while, but she left and moved on...
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, ranking the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.

