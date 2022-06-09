Abbott requests TEA create new school security boss position

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh woman is in a Texas jail after investigators said they found her looking for Elon Musk at his SpaceX Stargate facility in Brownsville, Texas.KDKA-TV spoke to the father of 20-year-old Nivea Rose Parker outside his apartment on the North Side on Tuesday. He said he had no idea she was going to do this or why."I thought we raised her better than this," Parker's father Gene said. Gene added it's been at least a month since he's talked to his daughter. "She keeps in touch once in a while, but she left and moved on...

6 DAYS AGO