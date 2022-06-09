ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport Aquatic Center to participate in ‘World’s Largest Swim Lesson’

By Slater Teague
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Aquatic Center will participate in the “World’s Largest Swim Lesson” by hosting a free swim lesson for people of all ages later this month.

It will take place on June 23 at 2 p.m.

The World’s Largest Swim Lesson is an event created by the World Waterpark Association to promote swim safety worldwide.

“Water safety is very important to the KAC,” Program Coordinator Madison Gump said in a release, “so we’re excited to participate in this global event again this year.”

Those interested in participating can register online .

The Aquatic Center offers American Red Cross-certified swim lessons year-round.

Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium receives $3K donation for new bobcat

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After the death of 18-year-old bobcat Kirby, officials with Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium were happy to announce Monday that they will have an easier time finding a replacement thanks to a timely donation. Following the announcement of Kirby’s death by park staff in March, Miss Tri-Cities Teen 2022 winner Nia […]
