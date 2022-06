NASCAR will return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in early 2023 to kick off its season with the second running of the Busch Light Clash, officials announced Sunday. The inaugural Busch Light Clash was held at the Coliseum on Feb. 6 of this year, on a temporary quarter-mile asphalt auto-racing track atop the turf where the USC Trojans play. The exhibition race was won by Joey Logano.

