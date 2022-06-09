ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

By Mandy Billings
 4 days ago
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests.

Dawn Good, 63, of Casey, was arrested June 5th on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Good was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held.

Jordan Kopp, 30, of Anita, was arrested June 5th for OWI 3rd Offense. Kopp was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and later released on his own recognizance.

Joanna Seagler, 34, of Massena, was arrested June 1st for OWI 1st Offense. Seagler was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held until her later release on her own recognizance.

All criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in the court of law.

