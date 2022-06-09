The Clairvoyants stop by to show KTLA’s Doug Kolk some mind blowing tricks
The Clairvoyants became a household name after their appearance on Season 11 of “America’s Got Talent.” They are continuing with AGT Las Vegas LIVE performing 2 shows a night, 5 nights a week at the Luxor through Oct. 2022.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 5PM on June 7, 2022.
