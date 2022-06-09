ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Clairvoyants stop by to show KTLA’s Doug Kolk some mind blowing tricks

By Doug Kolk, Romeo Escobar
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

The Clairvoyants became a household name after their appearance on Season 11 of “America’s Got Talent.” They are continuing with AGT Las Vegas LIVE performing 2 shows a night, 5 nights a week at the Luxor through Oct. 2022.


This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 5PM on June 7, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Music Fest Fridays: High Valley performs ‘Never Not’

High Valley’s lead localist Brad Rempel joined us live to discuss the group’s latest album “Way Back” ahead of their CMA Fest appearance. High Valley is the highest-selling Canadian band in country music history with more than five hundred million streams and back-to-back Gold-certified singles in the U.S. And just for Music Fest Fridays, the […]
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
PWMania

PHOTOS: Wrestling Couple Get Married In Las Vegas

Mike Bailey and “Speedball” Veda Scott, have married. Scott shared two photographs from their Las Vegas wedding on Twitter today. She captioned the photo, “Reader, I married him.”. Bailey and Scott have been dating for a few years and are were set to marry in November 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mind Blowing#Reality Tv#Clairvoyants#Agt Las Vegas#The Ktla 5 News#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

2 women killed in apparent street takeover crash in Compton

Authorities are investigating a suspected street takeover crash that left two people dead in Compton overnight. The crash was reported at the intersection of North Wilmington Avenue and West Stockwell Street around 11:42 p.m. Sunday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Koerner said. Arriving deputies found two young women at the scene who were pronounced […]
COMPTON, CA
Outsider.com

‘Pawn Stars’ Announces Major Road Trip: See If Rick Harrison and Company Are Coming to a City Near You

If you have ever been wanting to meet Rick Harrison and his crew from Pawn Stars, then we have some news for you. Two words: road trip. That’s right, Rick and the guys are going to be coming to eight cities around the United States. West Coast, East Coast, and a couple of stops between there. Cities on the list include Seattle, Denver, San Francisco, Austin, Valley Forge, Pa., Washington, D.C., Winston-Salem, N.C., and Savannah, Ga.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
Hypebae

Elvis Presley-themed Weddings Are Now Banned in Las Vegas

If you end up in Las Vegas and are having a “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas” type of vacation, your chaotic plans might not hit the same. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, on May 19 Las Vegas chapels that provide Elvis Presley-themed weddings were served with a cease and desist letter. The letter went into full detail banning the use of “Elvis Presley’s name, likeness, voice image and other elements of Elvis Presley’s persona in advertisements, merchandise and otherwise.” The cease and desist was allegedly served by the Authentic Brands Group, “which licenses Elvis Presley-related merchandise,” shared the publication.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTLA

3 dead, 4 injured in Boyle Heights shooting

Three people are dead and three others are hospitalized following a shooting at an underground party in Boyle Heights. Los Angeles police officials believe multiple people opened fire inside a building on the 1400 block of South Lorena Street around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. The scene sprawled a large swath of the neighborhood with crime scene […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

LASD investigating deadly shooting in Compton

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was found shot dead in Compton Saturday afternoon. Deputies responded to the 4000 block of East Pauline Street around 2:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a press release. At the scene, deputies found an unidentified man in his 50s who […]
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Brush fire burns 35 acres in hills above Duarte

Firefighters responded to the hills above Duarte Sunday evening after a pair of fires broke out around 4:15 p.m. The two fires were dubbed the Fish Canyon/Riverbed Fire and the Opal Canyon Fire, according to the city of Duarte, though they were later consolidated into one blaze, the Fish Fire, by the Los Angeles County […]
DUARTE, CA
KTLA

KTLA

55K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy