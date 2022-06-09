ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Rep. Lawson will challenge Republican in wake of DeSantis-backed redistricting

By By Gary Fineout
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Otmc0_0g5scNNQ00
“I have delivered for North Florida since 1982,” Rep. Al Lawson said in a phone interview. “The people are familiar with the work that I have done.” AP Photo/Steve Cannon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Rep. Al Lawson, the Black Democrat whose current district was dismantled by the Florida Legislature at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis, said on Thursday that he will challenge GOP incumbent Rep. Neal Dunn.

Lawson’s decision to take on the Republican comes after Dunn’s North Florida district was altered so that it now includes all of Tallahassee — Lawson’s hometown — as well as all of Democratic-heavy Leon County.

Florida’s 2nd Congressional District now leans Republican — Trump won the district in 2020 by about 11 points over President Joe Biden — but Lawson pointed out that he has represented a large swath of the area for decades. Lawson is a veteran Florida Democrat who was first elected to the Florida Legislature in 1982. He launched a bid for Congress in 2016 after the state Supreme Court put in place a new minority access district that stretched from Jacksonville to just west of Tallahassee.

“I have delivered for North Florida since 1982,” Lawson said in a phone interview. “The people are familiar with the work that I have done.”

Lawson, 73, said he has gotten “overwhelming” support to run again from elected officials and others across the area that includes several rural counties. He has previously ripped into DeSantis for pushing the map that redistributed roughly 360,000 Black voters in Lawson’s district into four different districts.

“They feel like they need a fighter for them in North Florida because a lot of time they feel like they get overlooked,” said Lawson.

Dunn, 69, is a surgeon who was also first elected to Congress in 2016. Lawson said he will hammer Dunn’s opposition to Covid-19 relief and infrastructure bills that poured money into the region.

Dunn, in a statement, said he respects Lawson and "his lengthy service to the community." But he added "we have dramatically different policy views on how to solve America's problems" and faulted Democrats for inflation, rising gas prices and supply chain woes.

"I look forward to the coming months where we will have an opportunity to talk about those policies, and I am confident the voters in this district are far more aligned to my views than Al Lawson's," he said.

Lawson’s decision to challenge Dunn came the same day that the National Republican Congressional Committee said it planned to add Lawson to a list of targets for the 2022 elections.

Lawson’s current seat was torn apart at the urging DeSantis, whose administration argued that the current configuration was a “racial gerrymander” that was now illegal due to recent Supreme Court rulings.

Florida picked up a 28th congressional district due to population growth over the past decade. State legislators initially proposed keeping Lawson’s seat intact, but after opposition from the governor they reshaped the district so that it was minority access seat based around Jacksonville.

DeSantis vetoed the plan and legislators during a May special session adopted a map that was proposed entirely by the governor. Republicans currently hold a 16-11 edge in Florida, but the new map will likely give the GOP a substantial 20-8 margin in a state where Republicans have only a slight voter registration advantage.

That new map drew an immediate legal challenge by civil rights and voting rights groups — and supported by lawyers working for a Democratic-aligned law firm — who said the proposal was unconstitutional because it violated Florida’s anti-gerrymandering standards. Florida voters in 2010 approved the “Fair Districts” standards, which also said that legislators cannot diminish the ability of minority voters to elect a representative of their choice.

A circuit judge last month sided with the groups and ordered that a remedial map that preserved Lawson’s district be put in place for this year’s elections. But an appeals court blocked that decision. and the state Supreme Court last week declined to wade into the legal dispute right now. That locked in the DeSantis-approved map for this year’s elections since congressional qualifying ends next week.

Comments / 6

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Florida politicians sharing thoughts on the Jan. 6 public hearings

Critical testimony came on Monday in the Jan. 6 public hearings from people in former President Trump’s circle. All four, including his former campaign manager, testified that he was told widespread election fraud claims were false. Republicans are now concerned over the evidence presented in these hearings. The video...
FLORIDA STATE
calleochonews.com

Florida’s Abortion Ban; Do as we say, not as we do

The abortion ban sets strict regulations to crack down on the practice but it still goes on despite opposition. Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed the very controversial state-wide abortion ban into law, sparking a lot of criticism and outrage among the public, including activists and ordinary people. Republicans have cracked...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
POLITICO

Jersey guy headlines today's Jan. 6 hearing

I keep this newsletter very focused on New Jersey, so last week I didn’t include anything about the hearing by the House committee investigating Jan. 6, compelling as it was. Today’s hearing is different. Bill Stepien, former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, is scheduled to testify this morning....
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Dunn
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Al Lawson
spacecoastdaily.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis Appoints Assistant State Attorney Jigisa Patel-Dookhoo Judge On 18th Judicial Circuit Court

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced the appointment of Rockledge resident Jigisa Patel-Dookhoo to the 18th Judicial Circuit Court. Patel-Dookhoo, who has been an Assistant State Attorney since 2016, will serve Brevard and Seminole counties as a judge on the 18th Judicial Circuit Court. Currently, she...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#North Florida#Politics State#The Florida Legislature#Gop#Democratic
blackchronicle.com

US federal judge finds Florida state court violated right to timely access court documents – JURIST

A US federal judge Friday discovered that a Florida state court violated Courthouse News Services’ First Amendment right to “timely access court documents.”. Courthouse News Services alleged that almost all civil complaints are unavailable to the general public the day they’re filed in Broward County Circuit Court. The news service argued that these delays in accessing court documents “seriously hamper Plaintiff’s ability to report on lawsuits in Broward County,” invoking the First Amendment right to free press and free speech.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
224K+
Followers
13K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy