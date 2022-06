Deshaun Davis, a former Auburn All-SEC linebacker has rejoined his college coaches, and become a member of the UCF staff. Travis Williams, the UCF defensive coordinator, tweeted the news that Davis has been hired as a graduate assistant coach. This is a shift from his earlier coaching plans, AL.com reported, from December when Davis announced he would return to his alma mater, Vigor High School, to be the Wolves’ defensive coordinator.

