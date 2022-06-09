ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque mayor tests positive for COVID-19

By Chris McKee
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eyg88_0g5sayfN00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is recovering from COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus earlier this week. According to a news release form the Mayor’s Office, Keller has been “experiencing symptoms” and remains isolated from his family and staff.

Because of the positive test, the Mayor will be absent from several weekend events, according to a city spokeswoman. That includes President Joe Biden’s planned visit to New Mexico Friday. Keller is also expected to miss several events surrounding Albuquerque’s Pride week and the June 11 Heights Summerfest at North Domingo Baca Park.

COVID-19 cases up in New Mexico, but the virus is different

Confirmed positive COVID-19 cases have been rising over the last six weeks across New Mexico, according to NMDOH. In the most recent report from June 6, the state reported 6,104 new COVID cases between May 31 and June 6. While experiencing symptoms, a spokeswoman for the Mayor’s Office says Keller has been well enough to continue his work remotely.

“[Mayor Keller’s] continuing to work remotely and looks forward to returning to in-person work and community gatherings as soon as it’s safe,” said Ava Montoya, a spokeswoman for Mayor Keller’s Office. Montoya adds that Keller is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 4

Related
KRQE News 13

Sen. Heinrich part of negotiations on gun safety bill framework

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Senators are beginning to draft the most significant gun control measures in nearly 30 years. Sen. Martin Heinrich was part of that group that came up with the framework. “Recently, when I went to pick up my son at Albuquerque High, they were under lockdown because of a student-on-student shooting event just off-campus, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Deming Headlight

Bernalillo County hosts 85th annual NM Counties Conference

SANTA FE, N.M. – Over 500 county officials and employees will meet at the New Mexico Counties 85th Annual Conference hosted by Bernalillo County, June 15-17, 2022, at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The conference provides an opportunity to develop strategies for the advancement of county government and to prepare for the 2023 Legislative Session.   ...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
NBC News

New Mexico lawmakers assess challenges to Spanish dual-language program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jacqueline Powell and her fourth grade classmates toiled over pencil and paper to write a letter in Spanish about what they did in class this year. Powell explained the assignment in perfect Spanish before struggling to translate the words to end her sentence. The 10-year-old charter school student raised her forearms to her temples in a show of mental effort, making her large round glasses seesaw up and down.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho hosting its first Juneteenth celebration

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho will host its first-ever Juneteenth celebration this week. It’s set for Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Campus Park at City Center. The date commemorates the moment in 1865 when slaves learned they were freed. Juneteenth became an official federal holiday last year. Admission to […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
Albuquerque, NM
Coronavirus
Albuquerque, NM
Government
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Health
knau.org

Former Navajo Nation Vice Charman Edward T. Begay dies at 87

Former Vice Chairman of the Navajo Nation Edward T. Begay has died. His family said he died in Albuquerque at the age of 87 surrounded by loved ones. Begay is Tódích’íi’nii and born for the Tl’ogi clan. He grew up in New Mexico and represented the Churchrock and Breadsprings Chapters on the tribal council from 1971-1983.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Pride Fest wraps up in Albuquerque Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pride Fest wrapped up Saturday with one of the week’s biggest events, the Pride Parade. Saturday morning, it brought thousands of people out to Central to celebrate. From Central Avenue to Girard, all the way to Expo New Mexico was filled with thousands of people young and old ready to celebrate LGBTQ […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KRQE News 13

BioPark hiring gardeners for seasonal work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is looking for seasonal workers to help tend their gardens. The city has full-time gardener positions available at both the zoo and botanic garden. Duties include plant maintenance like raking, pruning, weeding, harvesting seeds, and preparing flower beds. The pay rate is $11.50 per hour for up to 40 hours […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless camp in neighborhood, Marine killed from NM, Hot and dry, Gun buyback, Race Amity Festival

Monday’s Top Stories Holly Holm enshrined into International Boxing Hall of Fame HSI agents find woman captive in Anthony trailer Witnesses catch man throw Molotov cocktail at house New housing developments set for Taos US: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appears effective for kids under 5 Boston transit agency to use sensors to tackle public urination on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico United saved by Alex Tambakis

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United has won every match since Alex Tambakis returned to goalkeeping duties. Is it a coincidence? Maybe. However, Tambakis ability to keep the opposition out of the net is lost on his team. “I think he’s one of the top goalkeepers in this league,” said head coach Zach Prince. “I […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Hundreds of guns received in latest gun buyback event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People brought guns to La Mesa Presbyterian Church Saturday as part of the first “Guns To Gardens National Buyback Day.” New Mexicans to End Gun Violence partnered with the church, APD, and the Bernalillo County district attorney’s office for the event. The event was 100% anonymous and people were given gift cards […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mayor#Covid 19#The Mayor S Office#Nmdoh#Nexstar Media Inc
errorsofenchantment.com

RGF calls out “fee” hikes at CABQ, elsewhere

We all know prices are skyrocketing as inflation takes hold of the United States economy. We also know that the State of New Mexico and City of Albuquerque have massively increased spending in their latest budgets (well beyond the rate of inflation). Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that government, especially the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Expect traffic delays for President Biden’s New Mexico visit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With President Joe Biden slated to travel to New Mexico Saturday, drivers can expect to see major traffic delays in Albuquerque and along I-25 up north through the Santa Fe area throughout the day. In a news release Friday, Albuquerque Police are urging drivers to have patience this weekend, saying I-25 will be […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KRQE News 13

Pres. Biden heads to Santa Fe to discuss wildfires with officials

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – President Joe Biden will be in New Mexico Saturday to provide an update on wildfires burning in the state. Biden was invited by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. President Biden will be briefed on the latest operations surrounding the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire. He is also expected to meet up with first responders […]
SANTA FE, NM
The Associated Press

Most Hispanic US state weighs benefits of language programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jacqueline Powell and her fourth grade classmates toiled over pencil and paper to write a letter in Spanish about what they did in class this year. Powell explained the assignment in perfect Spanish before struggling to translate the words to end her sentence. The 10-year-old charter school student raised her forearms to her temples in a show of mental effort, making her large round glasses seesaw up and down.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 10 – June 16

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 10 – June 16 around New Mexico. June 10-12 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy