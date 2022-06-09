Albuquerque mayor tests positive for COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is recovering from COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus earlier this week. According to a news release form the Mayor’s Office, Keller has been “experiencing symptoms” and remains isolated from his family and staff.

Because of the positive test, the Mayor will be absent from several weekend events, according to a city spokeswoman. That includes President Joe Biden’s planned visit to New Mexico Friday. Keller is also expected to miss several events surrounding Albuquerque’s Pride week and the June 11 Heights Summerfest at North Domingo Baca Park.

Confirmed positive COVID-19 cases have been rising over the last six weeks across New Mexico, according to NMDOH. In the most recent report from June 6, the state reported 6,104 new COVID cases between May 31 and June 6. While experiencing symptoms, a spokeswoman for the Mayor’s Office says Keller has been well enough to continue his work remotely.

“[Mayor Keller’s] continuing to work remotely and looks forward to returning to in-person work and community gatherings as soon as it’s safe,” said Ava Montoya, a spokeswoman for Mayor Keller’s Office. Montoya adds that Keller is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

