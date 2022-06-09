$339,000 worth of fentanyl stashed in vehicle at South Texas border crossing
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border officers found nearly $340,000 worth of fentanyl in a vehicle that arrived from Mexico on Wednesday at the Hidalgo International Bridge in Hidalgo, Texas.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers used X-rays and physically inspected the vehicle before discovering nine packages containing 22 pounds of fentanyl, a deadly opioid.
“Our CBP officers use all available tools and resources to identify and extract narcotics with caution,” said Carlos Rodriguez, port director for the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “It is vital to the safety of our officers that we be able to identify what type of narcotic we are dealing with, as a small amount of fentanyl can be fatal.”Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border
The narcotics had an estimated street value of $339,300.
The border officers seized the vehicle and drugs as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations took over the investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.
Comments / 0