ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Sarah Treem Signs With CAA; Co-Created ‘The Affair’ For Showtime

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LV9h1_0g5saYub00

Click here to read the full article.

Award-winning writer and producer Sarah Treem has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

Treem co-created and served as showrunner of the Golden Globe-winning The Affair for Showtime. Previously, Treem wrote for and co-executive produced the first season of House of Cards for Netflix, and wrote on all three seasons of the HBO series In Treatment. She earned WGA Awards for both.

House of Cards earned her a Best Drama Series Emmy Award nomination, while In Treatment earned her a Humanitas Prize nod.

Treem began her career in the theater, most recently writing When We Were Young and Unafraid , which starred Cherry Jones and was directed by Pam McKinnon. Her previous plays included A Feminine Ending ,The How and the Why , Empty Sky , Orphan Island , Human Voices and Mirror Mirror.

Treem holds a B.A. from Yale University and an M.F.A from the Yale School of Drama where she taught playwriting. She currently lives in Los Angeles with her children.

She continues to be represented by attorney Tara Kole at Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP.

More from Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Producer Liza Chasin Inks First-Look TV Deal With Endeavor Content

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Prolific film and television producer Liza Chasin (Made For Love, The Lost City) has signed a first look deal with Endeavor Content to develop and produce premium, talent-driven television series through her 3dot Productions. The pact expands Endeavor Content’s existing relationship with Chasin. Her 3dot Prods. and Endeavor Content recently produced the Netflix series Anatomy of a Scandal, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan, alongside David E. Kelley’s David E. Kelley Prods., Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Anonymous Content where Chasin previously had a deal. Chasin,...
NFL
Deadline

How Rose Byrne Got ‘Physical’ As A Repressed 1980s Housewife & Her Ideal Season 3

Click here to read the full article. In Apple TV+’s Physical, Rose Byrne embodies the despair of an unseen and unheard woman. 1980s housewife Sheila is both wracked by bulimia and her carefully controlled rage, as her intelligence and emotional needs go unrecognized by her proselytizing, pseudo ‘right-on’ husband (Rory Scovel). But then she lights upon the idea of starting an aerobics business and a quasi-Jane Fonda’s workout is born, complete with shiny leotards. As she fights to regain her power through business acumen and sheer sweat, her mission aligns somewhat with the part Bryne played right before this: feminist...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ & ‘Top Chef’ Lead Critics Choice Real TV Awards

Click here to read the full article. VH1 stalwart RuPaul’s Drag Race and Bravo veteran Top Chef tied for Best Competition Series and led the field with three wins apiece Sunday night at the fourth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards. Bravo topped all networks with five trophies, including one for Top Chef’s Padma Lakshmi as Best Show Host for Hulu’s Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi and Top Chef. The hardware was handed out during an in-person ceremony hosted by the Sklar Brothers at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Selena + Chef host Selena Gomez took the fan-voted Female...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Rose Matafeo’s ‘Starstruck’ Renewed For Third Season By BBC Three & HBO Max

Click here to read the full article. BBC Three and HBO Max have commissioned a third season of Rose Matafeo’s critically-acclaimed comedy Starstruck.  The show, in which Matafeo plays millennial Londoner Jessie as she navigates the complications of becoming romantically involved with famous movie star Tom (Nikesh Patel), will once again be co-produced by the UK and U.S. networks, having proved popular on both sides of the Atlantic. Matafeo will continue to co-write along with Alice Snedden and Nic Sampson and is also taking up directing duties for season three alongside Snedden. The first two seasons have performed well on their respective platforms...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Shriver
Person
Karena Evans
Person
Cherry Jones
Deadline

‘JumpStart’ Comedy Series Based On Comic Strip In Works At CBS From Wayne Conley & Kapital

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: CBS has put in development JumpStart, a multi-camera comedy based on Robb Armstrong’s long-running comic strip. Wayne Conley (The Best Man) will pen the TV adaptation, which hails from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and CBS Studios. Based on the popular comic strip that debuted in 1989, JumpStart is set in Philadelphia and follows Joe, a cop; his wife Marcy, a nurse; and Joe’s partner, Crunchy. Joe and Marcy are young, hip, urban parents with old-school values who are willing to sacrifice for their kids and have some laughs while doing it. Summer Premiere Dates...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Tony Awards: See The Best Looks From The Red Carpet – Photo Gallery

Click here to read the full article. The 75th annual Tony Awards has kicked off with the official red carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast on CBS, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. 75th Annual Tony Awards: Deadline’s Full Coverage The top-line presenters include Andrew Garfield, Laurence Fishburne, Nathan Lane, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bowen Yang, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Jennifer Hudson and, in a rare appearance, both Paris and Prince Jackson, the children of MJ subject Michael Jackson. The...
NFL
Deadline

Jennifer Hudson Becomes An EGOT As ‘A Strange Loop’ Producer

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Hudson, one of the celebrity producers of Broadway’s A Strange Loop, achieved EGOT status tonight when that musical took the Tony Award for Best Musical. Hudson, who won the Academy Award in 2007 for her performance in Dreamgirls, is a double-Grammy winner and won a Daytime Emmy Award for Interactive Achievement as a producer of last year’s Baba Yaga. Michael R. Jackson’s A Strange Loop won Tony Awards tonight for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical. Among the show’s listed producers are Hudson, RuPaul Charles, Don Cheadle, Mindy Kaling, Billy Porter and Alan Cumming. More from DeadlineGLAAD Praises Inclusive Broadway Season And Tony AwardsTony Awards Review: The Highlights, Some Lowlights & All Praise For The Unstoppable Ariana DeBose'A Strange Loop's Michael R. Jackson And Producer Barbara Whitman On "Widening The Lane" For Broadway: "It's OK To Be Weird"Best of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
NFL
Deadline

How to Watch The 75th Annual Tony Awards This Sunday On TV, Streaming & On Demand

Click here to read the full article. Emmy Award-winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will co-host The Tony Awards: Act One at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, an hour of exclusive content streaming live only on Paramount+ beginning 60 minutes prior to the live broadcast of the Tony Awards ceremony on CBS. Criss and Hough will kick off the evening celebrating the 2022 Tony Awards, bestowing multiple honors and introducing special performances throughout Act One. Immediately following, Academy Award winner and Tony-nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast from Radio City Music Hall in New...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showtime#Caa#Hbo#Wga Awards#House Of Cards#A Feminine Ending#Human Voices#Mirror Mirror#Yale University#The Yale School Of Drama
Deadline

Summer Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Click here to read the full article. Summer is here, and the TV landscape is heating up. For those who’ve been waiting for something new on your screens, here is Deadline’s annual list of the season’s premiere dates for new and returning series. It covers more than 175 broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting between June 15 and mid-September, ahead of Premiere Week. Please send any additions or adjustments to erik@deadline.com. We’ll update the list regularly as more dates are revealed. TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & Beyond June 16: The Old Man (FX, new drama series) Rutherford Falls (Peacock, Season 2) Players (Paramount+, new...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Greenlighted By Netflix; Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Teases Returning & New Characters

Click here to read the full article. It’s official: Netflix has renewed its biggest series, Squid Game, for a second season. The follow-up had been in development, and Netflix brass — as well as the series’ writer, director and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk and main cast — had teased a return of the show following the runaway success of the initial installment. Season 2 has now received a green light. In a letter for fans, Cheol-su confirmed the new chapter and revealed who might be back for it and what new character will join the show. Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Batman Azteca’: HBO Max Orders Animated Feature Set In Mexico

Click here to read the full article. Batman is heading to Mexico. HBO Max Latin America has ordered an original animated feature-length film that takes the DC Comics character south of the border. The streamer will launch the Dark Knight story Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios (Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires). The news was unveiled at the Guadalajara International Film Festival. The animated feature comes from Warner Bros. Animation and DC in partnership with Anima and Chatrone. In the time of the Aztec Empire, Yohualli Coatl — a young Aztec boy — experiences tragedy when his father and village leader, Toltecatzin, is murdered by...
NFL
Deadline

How To Watch January 6 Hearings: Scheduled Dates, Who’ll Be Testifying & Livestream Link

Click here to read the full article. A House select committee is holding public, televised hearings detailing its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The first hearing took place Thursday and lasted 90 minutes. The second proceeding began at 7 a.m. ET Monday, June 13. There may be as many as eight days of hearings before month’s end, some of which have been announced (see list below), and more in September. You can watch Monday’s proceedings here: Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday offered a rough outline of the hearings yet to come and their dates, each of which...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Author James Patterson Faces Backlash After Lamenting How Hard It Is For White Men To Get Writing Jobs In Hollywood, Calling It “Another Form Of Racism”

Click here to read the full article. In an interview with The Sunday Times, author James Patterson lamented the struggle he says white men now face find writing jobs in film, theater, TV and publishing industries. He called it “just another form of racism.” “What’s that all about?” Patterson asked rhetorically. “Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males.” The 75-year-old has had six of his books made into films over the years, and just last week Deadline reported that his Run, Rose, Run, which has...
NFL
Deadline

‘Friends: The Reunion’ & ‘We Are Lady Parts’ Score Big At Banff’s Rockie Awards International

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max’s pandemic-delayed Friends: The Reunion and Channel 4/Peacock hit We Are Lady Parts were the big winners Monday as prizes were handed out at the Banff Media Festival’s Rockie Awards International Program Competition. Back to an in-person festival, the awards were very much looking at something old and something new at this afternoon’s ceremony. The much-loved Friends Reunion, which brought all six original cast members back together, took home the Best Comedy & Variety Program prize, while Nida Manzoor’s We Are Lady Parts, the story of a female Muslim punk band, won Best Comedy Series:...
NFL
Deadline

Economic Recession ‘More Likely Than Not’ Says Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers

Click here to read the full article. CNN’s State of the Union talk show highlighted two hot takes Sunday from former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers. The most startling was his pronouncement that an economic ecession was “more likely than not” within the next two years. Summers’s statement was in opposition to current Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s earlier comment that there is nothing to suggest a recession is in the works. But in responding to a question from State of the Union anchor Dana Bash, Summers said he disagreed. “I think when inflation is as high as it is right now, and unemployment...
NFL
Deadline

Australian Paper Removes Rebel Wilson Column, Writer Admits “Mistakes”

Click here to read the full article. Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald over the weekend faced criticism for its reporting on the revelation of actress Rebel Wilson’s new romantic relationship. Although the paper’s editor initially defended the outlet’s actions, the offending column has since been removed and its writer has apologized. Wilson on Friday posted a selfie with partner Ramona Agruma on Instagram. She wrote, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) The social media post...
NFL
Deadline

Mr Bean Was “A Narcissistic Anarchist” Says Creator Rowan Atkinson, Whose New TV Character Is “Much Sweeter”

Click here to read the full article. Mr Bean was a “self-centred, narcissistic anarchist,” according to his creator Rowan Atkinson. The silent, self-sabotaging master of chaos was also, more generously, perhaps, “a nine-year-old trapped in a man’s body,” according to Atkinson, whose depiction of the modern-day Charlie Chaplin has amassed more than 11billion views on YouTube alone. The character was only watched on British TV for five years in the early 1990s, but has continued to be seen across the world, with the series being sold to 245 countries and inspiring two feature-length films. Atkinson, famously a lot more serious in person than...
TV SERIES
Deadline

The Cave Of Adullam Interview: Lawrence Fishburne And Jason Wilson Discuss The Story Of How They Connected To Make Create The Cave Of Adullam Documentary

Click here to read the full article. The Lawrence Fishburne-produced and Laura Checkoway-directed documentary, Cave of Adullam, is a love letter to masculine vulnerability. Cave leader Jason Wilson uses a quote from Frederick Douglas for reference, “It’s easier to raise boys than repair broken men.” Through martial arts, meditation, discipline, and emotional expression, he’s helping the young men of Detroit create a new way of living beyond the temptations of crime and gang culture. His teachings encourage young men to cry, be upset, and be okay with expressing their feelings, which forgoes the idea that Black men must bottle up their...
MOVIES
Deadline

Second Annual Native American Writers Seminar Announces 2022 Fellows

Click here to read the full article. The Native American Media Alliance, in partnership with the Cherokee Nation Film Office and Warner Bros. Discovery Access, has announced the selected fellows for the 2nd Annual Native American Writers Seminar. “We are proud to continue this incredible program expanding it to ten new fantastic Native American writers,” said Cara Jade Myers, director of outreach for the Native American Media Alliance. “The seminar provides a great access point for our growing development pipeline and will give our writers new opportunities to make headway into their writing career.” The Native American Writers Seminar is a month-long...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

“Like Wizards Without Magic”: ‘Chums’ Series About Boris Johnson’s University Days Will Feature Dafydd Jones’ Revealing Photographs

Click here to read the full article. Chums, a forthcoming TV series about the Oxford University days of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is set to be illuminated by never before seen stills by acclaimed photographer Dafydd Jones. Two Rivers recently optioned Simon Kuper’s book of the same name, telling the history of Johnson and fellow Oxford alumni turned politicians Michael Gove, David Cameron, George Osborne and Jacob Rees-Mogg. Chums is now set to become a four-part series, with many of the stories brought to life through the photography of Jones, who studied his craft Oxford Polytechnic while several of the country’s future...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

91K+
Followers
31K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy