Paul Reiser To Star In And Co-Write ‘The Problem With People’; Colm Meaney & Others Also Starring

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Reiser , Colm Meaney , Jane Levy, Lucianne McEvoy and Des Keough are set to star in indie pic The Problem With People . Reiser co-wrote the script with Wally Marzano-Lesnevich, with Chris Cottam directing. Reiser, Cottam and Max Brady are producing.

The film is a heart-warming comedy about two estranged cousins making amends for many generations of a family dispute. Production begins next week in Ireland.

The story follows Ciáran (Meaney), who lives in rural Ireland with his elderly and ailing father who, bemoaning the sorry state of the world and its never-ending conflicts, decides that if he can’t fix the world’s problems, he can at least try to fix his family. As his dying wish, he asks his son to reach out to the American side of the family and make peace. Not wanting to disappoint his father, Ciáran agrees and manages to locate one descendant on “the American side” — cousin Barry (Reiser), a big-time New York real estate developer.

Intrigued by the call from a relative he never knew he had, Barry surprisingly accepts the invitation and flies off to Ireland, and while Barry and Ciáran discover they have much in common and both are  eager to put the family feud to rest, a last-minute dispute about the old man’s will soon has the two cousins in escalating conflict, each trying to outmaneuver and outwit the other.

Reiser most recently was seen in the fourth season of Stranger Things, which has already become Netflix’s biggest series of all time. He is also set to star in Steve Levitan’s Reboot for Hulu.

Deadline

Deadline

