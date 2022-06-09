ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WI

Gundersen Onalaska clinic holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids

By WEAU Staff
WEAU-TV 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -Gundersen Onalaska Clinic is announcing they are set to host a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic for children ages five to 11. According to a media release by Gundersen Health System,...

