ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette, IA

Timothy Strait, Ph.D.

uiu.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssistant Professor of Counseling (2022)Andres School of Education. Dr. Tim Strait joined Upper Iowa University in May of 2021. Prior to joining UIU, he taught at Edgewood College in Madison, WI for over 15 years and at University of Wisconsin-Platteville for five years. At both institutions, his faculty responsibilities included teaching...

uiu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

University of Iowa Suing Children’s Hospital Contractors

After three years of trying to settle a dispute with contractors for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, the University has now filed a lawsuit. The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital opened in Iowa City in 2017. Two years later, the University began to notice issues with more than 900 windows that were installed by a pair of contractors.
IOWA CITY, IA
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin teen recognized for research on potential new COPD treatments

MILWAUKEE — Before he even set foot inside the high school at University School of Milwaukee, Jonathan Crawford knew he wanted to research a disease that doesn’t have a cure. “I started looking and researching into COPD," Crawford said about the summer leading into his freshman year. According...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wpr.org

Living with Lyme: Wisconsin’s ‘chronic Lyme’ patients embrace alternative treatments, rack up big bills

Crystal Pauley, a former physician assistant, didn’t believe in so-called chronic Lyme disease — until she became sick. Many health care providers reject chronic Lyme disease as a diagnosis. One 2010 survey found that just six out of 285 primary care doctors surveyed in Connecticut — an epicenter for the tick-borne infection — believed that symptoms of Lyme disease persist after treatment or in the absence of a positive Lyme test.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayette, IA
Local
Iowa Education
State
Wisconsin State
Fayette, IA
Education
nbc15.com

Night to Remember celebrates at the Monona Terrace

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Night to Remember hosted an event that was just that on Sunday at Monona Terrace as hundreds gathered to celebrate people with disabilities from across the Madison area. Over 200 attendees and over 300 volunteers, hosts, and personal caregivers came together to make for a prom-like...
MADISON, WI
wizmnews.com

A former Supreme Court justice should not have to be reminded how to behave in court

One would assume that a former Supreme Court justice would be familiar with and follow basic rules of courtroom etiquette. Not so, apparently, with Michael Gableman. The former Wisconsin Supreme Court judge who is leading the so-called investigation into the 2020 election has been found in contempt of court after refusing to release public documents related to his investigation. Not only did he refuse to provide the records requested, he refused to answer questions, and went on a bombastic and bullying tirade against the judge hearing his case. He accused the judge of being an advocate, saying he has “abandoned his role as a neutral magistrate.” That prompted the judge to tersely remind the former Supreme Court justice how a witness is expected to act in a court of law. Such a reminder should not be necessary. But it seems par for the course. Gableman has been bullying his way through this sham investigation, threatening city staff, election workers and mayors of Green Bay, Racine and Madison be thrown in jail if they refuse to comply with the subpoenas he issued as part of his case. His investigation has come up with no valid evidence of voter fraud despite being long overdue and over budget. Taxpayers have already spent in excess of $900,000 on this partisan attempt to undermine our democracy. Now Gableman is facing possible fines of $2000 per day for being in contempt. That money should come out of his own pocket. Wisconsin taxpayers have spent enough on this embarrassment.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi
nbc15.com

Peter Kraus Fitness opens third gym on Madison’s East Side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Looking for a new gym?. Peter Kraus Fitness is opening their third location June 15 near the East Side of Madison at 2323 Crossroads Drive. This new location features over 3,000 square feet pf multifunctional weight training equipment, as well as space for calisthenics. The facility will be open to its members 24/7. It also features either personal or small group training.
MADISON, WI
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Restaurants in All of Iowa

The US dubs Iowa State “America’s heartland” because it is home to dozens of restaurants in the real Midwest. Tourists and locals have the opportunity to devour the tastiest meals in Iowa’s biggest cities like Iowa City, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Davenport. Iowa City, in particular, is regarded as UNESCO’s world’s first city of literature. So, you have plenty of reasons to learn about the state’s history while enjoying local and culture-specific cuisines. Below are the 20 best restaurants in the state.
IOWA STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Thousands without power across southern Wisconsin following severe storms; restoration efforts likely to last into Tuesday night

MADISON, Wis. — Crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after severe storms blew through southern Wisconsin Monday afternoon, efforts that will continue into Tuesday night. As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, more than 5,000 Madison Gas and Electric customers are without power, according to the provider’s website. Outages are widespread across the greater Madison area....
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capella University#Edgewood College#Wisconsin Ph D#Upper Iowa University#Uiu#Vanderbilt University#Walsh University
spectrumnews1.com

Multiple bear sightings in southern Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis.— Some Wisconsinites reported bear sightings in Waukesha and Washington Counties in southeast Wisconsin. A bear even walked right up to a back door of a home just north of Oconomowoc, Wis. One day later, a homeowner in Hartford spotted a bear walking through their yard. People...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Take A Trip Down This Haunted Wisconsin Road If You Dare

Halloween season isn't here quite yet but that doesn't mean we can't talk all things spooky, right? I came across this creep story while browsing Facebook just the other day. It reminds me of another story I read recently. I guess I never thought about a road or a street being haunted but apparently, it is a pretty common thing, especially in Wisconsin. I did some research on Weary Road, which has a reputation for being very haunted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
nbc15.com

Madison man’s “dream home” destroyed in storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The storms Monday left damage across the Madison area, but for one man on the east side of Madison, the cost was his dream home and a harrowing experience. Gregg McDonald grew up on the Madison’s east side, in a neighborhood near Atwood Avenue. He delivered...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Monday’s storms rip roof from Madison apartment complex; cause extensive damage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Those were some of the scenes early Monday afternoon as heavy storms rolled through the region. A preliminary NWS report confirmed “numerous trees and powerlines” were toppled by the severe weather. The agency also relayed hearing of people on the eighth floor of a building seeing debris flying past their windows.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Afternoon Update: New severe thunderstorm watch

The SPC has issued a new severe thunderstorm watch for the area until 9 pm. Strong to severe storms are expected to develop over the next several hours. Damaging winds and hail are the biggest threats; however, an isolated tornado can't be ruled out either. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Updated: 1:30 p.m. June...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy