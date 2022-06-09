ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Thug tied up pensioner with phone wire and left him to die in £8k home raids with OAP’s body not found for 12 DAYS

By Ed Southgate
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A THUG tied up a pensioner with a telephone wire and left him to die in a home raid.

Adris Mohammed, 44, targeted disabled David Varlow, 78, three times in total and spent more than £8,000 using stolen bank cards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=200HNH_0g5sZrRp00
Adris Mohammed, 44, tied up an OAP and left him to die Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TpmDw_0g5sZrRp00
David Varlow was found 12 days after he died Credit: West Midlands Police

The OAP was found 12 days after he died of a stress-induced heart at when he was tied to a chair in November.

Mohammed had broken in through a window in Halesowen, West Midlands, ransacked the house and went on a £550 spending spree with the stolen bank card.

He then returned ten days later with accomplice O'Shay Swan, 42, to steal a second card, when he would have found Mr Varlow's dead body and untied him.

Police had been called to an earlier failed burglary attempt when Mr Varlow heard glass smashing at his home in October.

The burglar ran away when the lights turned on and there was no evidence to make Mohammed a suspect.

But footage showed Mohammed withdrawing cash minutes after the burglary which killed Mr Varlow.

He was also captured selling a gold bangle in Stafford.

The bangle had been bought by a friend of Mohammed’s using Mr Varlow’s card, and Mohammed wanted to turn the purchase into cash by selling it.

Mohammed was arrested when we found his DNA on the knife, scissors and cable left at the scene, while Swan was found thanks to analysis of mobile phone data showing who Mohammed had been in contact with.

Family described Mr Varlow as a "much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle".

They added: "Nobody deserved to die alone the way David did. We miss David every day.

"He will always be a special part of our family and will forever hold a place in our hearts."

Detective Inspector Ranj Sangha said: “Mr Varlow suffered an appalling ordeal, being tied up and essentially left for dead by a man who’s only interest was to steal from him.

“We believe that Mohammed returned to Mr Varlow’s house for a third and final time, knowing that he was either still tied up or dead.

“But instead of doing the right thing and calling for help, he went on to steal from him again, with Swan going along to help."

Mohammed was jailed for 33 years after being found guilty of attempted burglary, aggravated burglary, murder and fraud at Birmingham crown court.

Swan got six years after being convicted of burglary and fraud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L5OOx_0g5sZrRp00
O'Shay Swan was jailed for six years Credit: West Midlands Police

