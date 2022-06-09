ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Tales of a Traveling Troubadour

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 4 days ago

Sedona News – On Sunday June 26 th at 6 pm at the Emerson Theater stage inside the Sedona Arts Academy at The Collective in the Village of Oak Creek, a group of exceptionally talented performers will present “Tales of a Traveling Troubadour.”  With song, dance, and story this show will explore incidents in the life of Gary Scott, a firsthand glimpse at an era, its songs, ideas, history, and attitude.

Like Forrest Gump, Gary Scott was often at the right place at the right time to be at the center of dynamic change near the end of a turbulent century.  He grew up on a California beach, was among the first Marines to serve in Vietnam, played rock and roll in San Francisco during the Summer of Love, received an award for being the first hippy to reach northern Alaska, and of course tales of drugs, sex, rock and roll and space aliens.

Wherever he went, our traveling troubadour always brought along one or two guitars.  This show will feature plenty of anthemic rock and roll power chords with classic hits by Pink Floyd, The Doors, Ray Charles, as well as original songs written and performed by Gary Scott including his hit The Day is Hard, The Day is Long” for Doree records. The Zoot Suit Zebras will perform other songs.  The Zoot Suit Zebras are comprised of Gary Scott and Gary Every, combining spoken word and classic rock.  Fans of the Zoot Suit Zebras will be pleased to hear that classically trained flutist Cheryl Good will join the band and let her rock and roll soul soar.

Cheryl Good is a flutist, dancer and singer who has performed extensively throughout the United States and beyond. Her love of music and movement began early in childhood, and she continues to celebrate the joy of expression. Cheryl has performed as flutist with symphony orchestras and chamber groups and has recorded five albums of meditation music. She incorporates the healing power of music in her sessions at The Sanctuary at Sedona and in her private practice in Sedona.

To bring movement and visual excitement to the show Choreographer Cassie Mavis was added to the cast. raising the energy level onstage.  The Sacred Art of Belly Dance has been part of Cassie’s healing/spiritual path for 30 years.  She has taught and performed Belly Dance and Dance Your SASS, a class which empowers women to embrace their playful, sassy sensuality.   A practitioner of the healing arts, she blends acupressure, ancestral healing and forgiveness, energy medicine, biodynamic cranial sacral with integrative massage therapy.  She is a Reiki Master.  Cassie considers life to be our greatest teacher reflecting all our human challenges and dance is one path towards cultivating self-confidence, freedom, and joy.

To tell the story of the Travelling Troubadour the producers of the show needed to find an actor who could provide a certain gravitas while also supplying an ironic sense of humor.  Michael Gallagher fills the bill brilliantly.  Michael Gallagher has been performing on stage since the late 1960s. A freelance cartoonist and writer, he scripted for Marvel and Archie Comics, MAD Magazine and currently creates surreal paintings which can be viewed at Michaelgallagherart.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RifO4_0g5sZPvb00
Gary Every and Zoot Suite Zebras: Photo by Larry Kane

Gary Every is proud to be a member of the Zoot Suit Zebras.  Together he and Gary Scott helped run the Poetry and Prose Project literary reading series in Sedona for 8 years.  In his spare time Mr. Every is an award-winning journalist, poet, and short story author.

This project was begun shortly after Gary Scott told Gary Every of a dream he had.  The dream was so beautiful that Gary Every felt compelled to write it down.  The two friends, founders of the Zoot Suit Zebras, comfortable collaborating with each other as musicians began to work together on a book of Gary Scott’s adventurous life.  The book inspired the play, and the talented cast created a high energy rock and roll extravaganza telling the mischievous musical misadventures of a travelling troubadour.

Tales of a Travelling Troubadour will be presented Sunday, June 26 th at 6pm on the Emerson Theater Stage inside the Sedona Arts Academy in The Collective in the Village of Oak Creek.  Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/tales-of-a-travelling- troubadour-incidents-in-the- life-of-gary-scott-tickets- 358645818297

Hope to see you there and if you do attend feel free to sing along.  Any questions can be referred to garyevery@gmail.com

The post Tales of a Traveling Troubadour appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

Related
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival hosts Grand Opening of its NEW Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on Sunday, June 19

Sedona News – Join the Sedona International Film Festival in a special Grand Opening Celebration of its Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre — the festival’s new 43-seat, state-of-the-art cinema — on Sunday, June 19 at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.  The Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre joins the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre, which has become the “Cultural Heart [...] The post Sedona Film Festival hosts Grand Opening of its NEW Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on Sunday, June 19 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Duke’ encore return June 20-22

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to officially open its new theatre — the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre — with the encore of “The Duke” showing June 20-22. “The Duke” stars Academy Award-winners Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent, along with Fionn Whitehead, Anna Maxwell Martin and Matthew Goode. In 1961, Kempton Bunton, [...] The post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Duke’ encore return June 20-22 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Popular PBS Artist Gary Jenkins Joins Rowe Fine Art Gallery

Sedona News – If you watched PBS in the 1980s or 1990s, chances are you’ve seen Gary Jenkins, frequently with his wife, Kathwren, by his side, demonstrate how to paint realistic florals. Gary was the second artist, after landscape painter Bill Alexander, to appear on PBS channels nationwide. The show, Jenkins Art Studio, led to [...] The post Popular PBS Artist Gary Jenkins Joins Rowe Fine Art Gallery appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Predators, Prey And Everything In Between As Seen From The Deck

… closing out another day on the deck and enjoying feeling the temperatures plummet after the sun goes down behind House Mountain, strong breezes have a cooling effect and One and I enjoy an hour or so on the deck during the transition from day to night. A time to reflect on the day, remember [...] The post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Predators, Prey And Everything In Between As Seen From The Deck appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Sedona, AZ
State
California State
State
Alaska State
Sedona, AZ
Entertainment
Sedona.Biz

Festival presents ‘George Michael Freedom Uncut’ on screen: June 22

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join cinemas around the globe for a worldwide theatrical premiere of “George Michael Freedom Uncut” showing Wednesday, June 22 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “George Michael Freedom Uncut” focuses on the formative period in the late Grammy Award winner’s [...] The post Festival presents ‘George Michael Freedom Uncut’ on screen: June 22 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ’18 1/2’ premiere June 17-21

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “18½” showing June 17-21 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “18½” is an award-winning thriller/comedy by director Dan Mirvish that has played in more than 20 film festivals around the world. The film stars Willa Fitzgerald, John Magaro, [...] The post Sedona Film Fest presents ’18 1/2’ premiere June 17-21 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Emerson Theater Collaborative Presents Friday Night At The Theater Celebrating our Fathers

Sedona News – Emerson Theater Collaborative presents Friday Night at the Theater on June 17, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Arts Academy of Sedona in The Collective Sedona located at 7000 SR-179, Suite C-100 in the Village of Oak Creek. This cabaret-style event will feature music, dance, recitation and drama from a variety of local [...] The post Emerson Theater Collaborative Presents Friday Night At The Theater Celebrating our Fathers appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley, June 17-23

By Rabbi Alicia Magal Shalom and greetings from the Rabbi, Board of Directors, and congregation of the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley. All the services, classes, and programs are listed on the synagogue website. Come join us either in person or online. See jcsvv.org for instructions to register for in-person services or online links. [...] The post Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley, June 17-23 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Charles
Sedona.Biz

Music in the Stacks Concert Series at Camp Verde Community Library featuring Copper Canyon Band

By Carson Ralston Verde Valley News – Join us on Thursday, June 23rd from 5:00-6:30 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room for our next free Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series featuring Copper Canyon Band. Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain [...] The post Music in the Stacks Concert Series at Camp Verde Community Library featuring Copper Canyon Band appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Palatki Heritage Site reservations moving to Recreation.gov

Sedona News – Coconino National Forest visitors hoping to tour Palatki Heritage Site will need to book in advance using Recreation.gov beginning Tuesday, June 7. A non-refundable $1 reservation fee will apply while booking. In addition to a reservation, visitors must also present either an America the Beautiful Interagency Pass or a Red Rock Pass. Passes can be purchased in advance through [...] The post Palatki Heritage Site reservations moving to Recreation.gov appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

‘What Next? #2’ – 7 Plays, 10 Actors, Barely an Hour

Sedona News – Red Earth Theatre brings live theatre to the Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque on Thursday, June 16th at 7pm with an evening of seven short plays by seven different playwrights from Sedona to New York to LA read by 10 actors in barely an hour. The readers include recently graduated high school students [...] The post ‘What Next? #2’ – 7 Plays, 10 Actors, Barely an Hour appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: One and Her Evil Twin Sister Are Out of Control

… it has happened again, and despite all of her promises, One and her evil twin sister have hijacked yet another military aircraft … I haven’t heard from her since she took off from Sedona airport and suspect she is on another extended junket and likely terrorizing bobcats and other creatures … at least it [...] The post Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: One and Her Evil Twin Sister Are Out of Control appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music And Movement#Meditation Music#Rock Band#Rock And Roll#Performing#Sedona News#Emerson Theater#The Sedona Arts Academy#Marines#Doors#The Zoot Suit Zebras
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: This Great Blue Heron is All In

… this missive will be long on photos and short on words. These are six shots of more than fifty shots in one sequence of the feeding frenzy we got to witness last Wednesday. In the top shot we see the heron zeroing in on a target in the water and in the second he [...] The post Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: This Great Blue Heron is All In appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Leadership is Earned by Investing in Your Community

CH’ÍHOOTSOOÍ, DINÉTAH, WINDOW ROCK, NAVAJO NATION – In a breakout session titled “Native Women Lead: Women Innovating in Business and Beyond” held during the 2022 Reservation Economic Summit (RES), Tsé Bii’ Ndzisgai Community Center (TBNCC) Director Shandiin Herrera said she developed leadership skills by showing up for her community during the pandemic. At the time, Herrera [...] The post Leadership is Earned by Investing in Your Community appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

“Journeys in Spirit” Exhibit Showcases Traditional and Contemporary Native Art

Verde Valley News – From May 19 through June 21, 2022, the ‘Tis Art Center and Gallery in historic downtown Prescott will present “Journeys in Spirit 2022”: Traditional and Contemporary Native Art. Produced in partnership with the Museum of Indigenous People, with additional support from the City of Prescott and the Prescott Area Arts and [...] The post “Journeys in Spirit” Exhibit Showcases Traditional and Contemporary Native Art appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Wildfire start 6 miles north of Flagstaff just west of Schultz Pass

Verde Valley News – Firefighting resources are responding to a wildfire located 6 miles north of Flagstaff and producing a noticeable plume of smoke. The Pipeline Fire was reported at 10:15 a.m. by a fire lookout and is currently several acres, but active on all sides and growing. Resources on scene in one Hotshot crew, [...] The post Wildfire start 6 miles north of Flagstaff just west of Schultz Pass appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Country
Vietnam
Sedona.Biz

Great Art on Screen ‘Pompeii: Sin City’ premieres June 14

Sedona News – Sedona International Film Festival presents the Great Art on Screen series with “Pompeii: Sin City”. The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, June 14 at 4 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Great Art on Screen is a series of documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary [...] The post Great Art on Screen ‘Pompeii: Sin City’ premieres June 14 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Unify Sedona to Host a Panel to Explore Book Banning

Sedona News – Join Unify Sedona on Sunday, June 26 at the Sedona Performing Arts Center to hear experts share a range of perspectives on book banning and address questions from the audience.  Speakers will include Gregg Leslie from the First Amendment Clinic at the Sandra Day O’Connor School of Law; Mary Corcoran, Programming Librarian [...] The post Unify Sedona to Host a Panel to Explore Book Banning appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Interview With Sedona Mayoral Candidate Kurt Gehlbach

Sedona Elections: The following is a Sedona.biz  interview with Sedona City Council candidate Kurt Gehlbach. All candidates have been invited to share their platforms with Sedona.biz by answering election-specific questions. The following are the questions and responses: Mayoral Candidate Questions What office are you running for? Mayor of Sedona – WWW.KurtforSedona.Com Why are you running? [...] The post Interview With Sedona Mayoral Candidate Kurt Gehlbach appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

El Valle Artist of the Month – Nancy Hudson

Cottonwood News – Art has always been part of Nancy Hudson’s life and there are not many mediums she has tried and not mastered. With pottery as her latest endeavor, Nancy won the “Artist of the Month” award for her hand-built ceramic piece at the May El Valle Art Association (EVAA) meeting. Over the years, [...] The post El Valle Artist of the Month – Nancy Hudson appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
234
Followers
977
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy