Rockford Police arrest suspect in series of home burglaries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Tyrone Carter, 37, a suspect in a series of home burglaries, after he jumped out of a moving vehicle as officers closed in.

According to police, Carter was under surveillance on Wednesday, as a suspect in at least three residential burglaries. Detectives spotted him coming out of a home in the 1200 block of North Crest Drive around 4:05 p.m.

Detectives followed Carter’s vehicle into a cul-de-sac on North Crest Drive at which point police say Carter jumped out of the car while it was still moving. The car ultimately crashed into a home, police said.

Numerous police officers, detectives, and a K-9 were called in to pursue Carter, who was eventually located by the K-9, hiding in bushes behind a residence on Rowntree Lane, police said.

He was charged with three counts of Residential Burglary, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Damage to Property, Obstruction of Identification, various traffic offenses, and outstanding warrants.

Carter was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

