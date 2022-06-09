ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Upcoming pickleball festival hopes to achieve world record

By Caitlin Huff
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UeYpe_0g5sYNRa00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More and more people are falling in love with the sport called Pickleball . It was named the fasting growing sport in America according to the Sports Fitness Industry Association ( SFIA ).

SFIA’s 2022 report showed 4.8 million Americans play the sport – an almost 40% increase from two years ago.

Nashville will become a hub for professional, celebrity, and amateur pickleball players this Fourth of July weekend.

Billy McGehee’s Wild World of Pickleball – organizing the event – anticipates around 1,000 athletes joining in the Great American Music City Pickleball Festival, which takes place July 2 and 3 at the Centennial Sportsplex.

The boundaries of the festival go way beyond Nashville. Organizers hope to have more than a million pickleball players from across the country participate in the event from their home or local courts.

Players who can’t make it to Nashville are invited to sign-up for free to be counted towards hopefully making a Pickleball World Record.

And, it’s not all about pickleball. At the event there will be live music, food trucks and vendors. Plus, portions of the profits will go towards to nonprofits – The Wounded Blue , Mid South Liver Alliance .

For more information about the event and how to register click on this link .

