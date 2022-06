LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This week will feature storms with a whole lot of sizzle. The heat is the big issue over the next few days, but we have to discuss the storm chance for today first. Parts of our region are under a Level 2 SLIGHT Risk of severe weather for today. Damaging winds with some large hail will be possible with these storms. Wins is the primary threat from these storms.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO