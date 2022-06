TROY — Troy will be holding its second annual Juneteenth Walk and Celebration on Saturday, June 18. The lineup for the walk begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Brukner Park behind the Troy-Miami County Public Library, located at 419 W. Main Street, Troy. Lineup will continue until 3:30 p.m. when it will leave for McKaig and Race Park, located at 822 Mckaig Avenue, Troy. The walk is less than 10 blocks and goes at a slow pace. All are welcome with no registration.

