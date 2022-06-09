ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Paladino: Saying Hitler ‘kind of leader we need’ was mistake

By CAROLYN THOMPSON, Associated Press
MyStateline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Carl Paladino, a Republican running for Congress in western New York, said Thursday he was wrong to invoke Adolf Hitler when he said in an interview last year he was “the kind of leader we need today” because of his ability to rally...

www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com

Southern Baptists who backed open abuse review win key roles

ANAHEIM, California (AP) — The newly elected leaders of a top Southern Baptist Convention committee had all supported a more transparent investigation into allegations the denomination mishandled sex abuse reports and mistreated survivors. They defeated candidates who had opposed that move. Members of the Executive Committee picked Texas pastor...
ANAHEIM, CA
MyStateline.com

Conspiracies dominate GOP primary for Nevada elections post

RENO, Nevada (AP) — Jim Marchant has been traveling the country repeating the false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump and trying to make the case that electronic voting equipment should be tossed out in favor of ballots cast and counted by hand.
NEVADA STATE
MyStateline.com

Jim Ryan, former Illinois Attorney General, dies at 76

Ryan's family said he passed away at home after a lengthy illness. Jim Ryan, former Illinois Attorney General, dies …. Marshalls, Five Below coming to Freeport shopping …. Northern Illinois Counties considered ‘high community …. Senators announce bipartisan agreement on gun proposals. Rockford area opens cooling shelters due to...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Texas shooting records could be blocked by legal loophole

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As public pressure mounts for more information on the deadly Uvalde school shooting, some are concerned that Texas officials will use a legal loophole to block records from being released — even to the victims’ families — once the case is closed.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
MyStateline.com

Tennessee execution pause through 2022 could last longer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — After Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee halted a lethal injection in April because he learned the drugs hadn’t been tested as required, he ordered an independent investigation and paused all executions through the end of the year. Now, it’s clear that Tennessee’s problems in following...
TENNESSEE STATE
MyStateline.com

Strong to Severe Potential Today, Excessive Heat to Follow

There’s plenty of headlines to discuss in the days leading up to father’s day weekend, beginning with today’s severe storm potential. Overnight, the Storm Prediction Center left the Stateline as a whole under a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather. Over the past 24...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Illinois to give $175M to child care providers and families

The State of Illinois announced a major investment in early childhood education on Monday. Illinois to give $175M to child care providers and …. Northern Illinois Counties considered ‘high community …. Senators announce bipartisan agreement on gun proposals. Rockford area opens cooling shelters due to extreme …. Win a...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Dangerous heat expected this week

Another round of heat is expected for many across the Midwest as temperatures are forecast to soar through the 90s, possibly coming close to 100 degrees as early as Tuesday. A HEAT ADVISORY goes into effect at Noon Monday for Carroll and Whiteside counties following the passage of a warm front Monday morning. South of the front, temperatures warmed into the 90s for many across southern Illinois, Iowa and Missouri with the central and southern Plains reaching the triple digit mark Sunday afternoon. As a strong ridge of high pressure builds across the middle of the country that heat will be pulled north, bringing high temperatures near 90 degrees Monday, with the mid/upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Carl Paladino
Person
Lee Zeldin
Person
Elise Stefanik
MyStateline.com

Illinois Department of Transportation worker saves jumper's life

An IDOT worker and a police officer saved a man's life. Illinois Department of Transportation worker saves …. Popeyes offering 59-cent chicken deal for 50th anniversary. Animatronic Spider-Man malfunctions, crashes at Disneyland’s …. Lego exhibit opens at Rockford arboretum. Loves Park’s Sand Park Pool opens for the season.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Severe thunderstorms possible early Monday afternoon

The weather could turn quite stormy for some Monday late morning and early afternoon as thunderstorms ride along the outer edge of a strong heat dome currently building across the middle of the country. A SLIGHT RISK for severe thunderstorms is in place for northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin for the risk of thunderstorms producing significant damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

A foggy start Saturday morning

It’s a very foggy start to the day all across Northern Illinois/Southern Wisconsin. Ogle, Lee, and DeKalb Counties are under a dense fog advisory until 8am. All of our Wisconsin Counties now got added to that dense fog advisory as well, for those areas it is set to expire at 10am.
DEKALB, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy