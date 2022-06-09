ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter couple face Monday hearing in child abuse case

By Scott Sutton
 4 days ago
The case against the Jupiter parents accused of locking their adopted son in an 8-foot by 8-foot box has been continued until Monday.

Timothy and Tracey Ferriter are charged with false imprisonment and aggravated child abuse following their arrest in February.

Authorities said the couple physically abused and forcibly confined their adopted 13-year-old to live within a garage structure.

During the investigation, detectives noticed the structure had a doorknob and a deadbolt, both locking from the outside, as well as a light switch also on the outside.

Palm Beach County Judge Howard K. Coates Jr. presides over a hearing in the case of Timothy and Tracey Ferriter on June 6, 2022.

Detectives also found a camera, a mattress and a bucket inside the structure.

Judge Howard K. Coates Jr. was prepared to hear arguments from the defense regarding evidence in the case but decided Thursday to hold off on the hearing because the state attorney on the case is out sick with COVID-19.

Thursday's hearing lasted about 15 minutes before the judge continued the case until Monday.

The couple's attorney claimed earlier this year that evidence was obtained illegally after her client's email was hacked.

In a new seven-page filing, Ferriter's attorney alleged her client's and his wife's personal Google account was hacked by one or more of their children.

IN THIS ARTICLE
