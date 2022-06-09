Comedy, concerts top Peoria Civic Center summer events

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Civic Center is rebounding to pre-pandemic levels as its summer lineup for events opens ticket sales to a variety of events.

Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy | July 17

Joe Gatto, a well-known comedian, actor, and producer, is best known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” He will be performing at the Peoria Civic Center Theater on July 17.

He is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe who has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.

Gladys Knight | August 2

The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last fifty years have matched her unassailable artistry. This seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B, and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television, and live performance.

Knight is a two-time Grammy winner in the gospel category, and “Where My Heart Belongs” dropped on September 9 th , 2014 from Deseret Book, and won an NAACP Image Award for “Outstanding Gospel Album.”

Koe Wetzel Live in Concert | August 11

Genre-bending artist Koe Wetzel has announced additional North American headline tour dates through the fall. The newly announced 27-date run follows Koe’s current spring headline tour and begins August 4 in Indianapolis, IN. The run goes through November 12 and includes stops in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Cleveland, and more. Koe Wetzel will be performing at the Peoria Civic Center Arena on August 11.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Koe’s latest single “April Showers,” which was released last month via Columbia Records. Originally premiered live to fans in sold-out stadiums around the country, “April Showers” was immediately met with immense fan acclaim and anticipation for its studio release.

Worship Nights with Dante Bowe | August 14

Premier Productions, Dante Bowe, and Food for the Hungry announce the Worship Nights Tour. The tour will span eight cities and will see Bowe fresh off the What Are We Waiting For? Tour with For King & Country.

“I think this tour is going to be a special one because we’re going back to simple worship,” said Bowe. “We’re stripping away the smoke, lights, and all the extra things we tend to use. Not that those things are bad, but these are going to be nights of remembrance. Remembrance of what Jesus has done and what He has yet to do.”

Taylor Tomlinson | November 18

The New York Times opines, comedian Taylor Tomlinson “demonstrates tight joke writing, carefully honed act-outs and a ruthless appetite for laughs” in her second hour-long special, Look At You, now streaming on Netflix. New York Magazine adds, “Watching Tomlinson gives you the same comfort as a Swift concert or a Broadway show that’s been on for years. This is a professional. This performance will be ultra produced. You do not need to be anxious,” and the Los Angeles Times observes, “Even when she’s navigating painful waters, she can’t help but find the humor… her wit and pinpoint delivery reveal both an incisive writer and also a talented actor.”

