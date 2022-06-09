Bomb threat leads to evacuations at Loleta Elementary School

Related
2 dead, 1 injured in Highway 101 crash between Myers Flat and Weott
WEOTT, Calif. — A deadly traffic crash shut down U.S. Highway 101 completely in southern Humboldt County on Monday. That crash happened about 4:45 p.m. along Highway 101 between Myers Flat and Weott. The California Highway Patrol said the crash involved an SUV and two motorcyclists. The SUV driver and one of the motorcyclists were […] The post 2 dead, 1 injured in Highway 101 crash between Myers Flat and Weott appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
OIL SPILL CLEANUP DRILL AT THE TRINIDAD HARBOR
TRINIDAD, Calif. (KIEM)- An oil spill cleanup drill took place today in the Trinidad Harbor. The effort coinciding with World Ocean Day. The Cher-Ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria came together in today’s oil spill response drill to protect coastal waters. Tribal leaders tell us they want to ensure safe and clean Pacific […] The post OIL SPILL CLEANUP DRILL AT THE TRINIDAD HARBOR appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
TRAILER, VEHICLES,AND SHED BURN IN FIRE
ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM)- A mobile home trailer went up in flames northwest of Arcata this afternoon with the fire quickly spreading to other vehicles and a shed. It happened during the noon hour in the 4-thousand block of seidel road. Arcata firefighters responded to a call of a vehicle fire. But when crews arrived on […] The post TRAILER, VEHICLES,AND SHED BURN IN FIRE appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Bird Scooter Layoffs
EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) The company hired by the city of Eureka to operate electric scooter rentals in the hopes of boosting local tourism and shopping is laying off nearly a quarter of its staff. The mass layoffs are part of an effort by Bird Scooter to cut costs after the company revealed it’s off to […] The post Bird Scooter Layoffs appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Humboldt’s Auditor-Controller & Grand Jury Foreperson discuss grand jury report on county’s ‘fiscal chaos’
EUREKA — Humboldt County’s embattled auditor-controller is speaking out as voters are set to decide her fate at the ballot box. It comes after a newly-released grand jury report levels new accusations against her. That grand jury report largely blames auditor controller Karen Paz Dominguez for what it calls the county’s “fiscal chaos.” Grand jurors […] The post VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Humboldt’s Auditor-Controller & Grand Jury Foreperson discuss grand jury report on county’s ‘fiscal chaos’ appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
AUDITOR CONTROLLER RESPONDS TO GRAND JURY REPORT
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Humboldt County’s embattled Auditor Controller is speaking out, just days before voters are set to decide her fate at the ballot box. It comes after a newly released Grand Jury report levels new accusations against her. That Grand Jury report released late yesterday largely blames auditor controller Karen Paz Dominguez for […] The post AUDITOR CONTROLLER RESPONDS TO GRAND JURY REPORT appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
1 DEAD, 1 RESCUED IN HAZARDOUS SURF
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- One hiker is dead another is rescued and lucky to be alive. It comes after hazardous surf swept the pair from Black Sands Beach near Shelter Cove. The Shelter Cove Fire Department’s Ocean Rescue team springing into action on Sunday afternoon. They found the victims trapped in 15 to 25 foot […] The post 1 DEAD, 1 RESCUED IN HAZARDOUS SURF appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Man Holds Woman Hostage at Gunpoint
EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) On Sunday, May 29, 2022, on the 1200 block of Cousins Street. Officers responded to a report of a man with a firearm, preventing a woman from leaving the residence. Officers heard a gunshot upon their arrival. A swat team surrounded the house as police negotiators convinced the man to surrender. He […] The post Man Holds Woman Hostage at Gunpoint appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Free Bus Rides in Arcata for the month of June
ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM)- The city of Arcata and the Mad River Transit system will be offering free bus rides for the month of June. City officials want more members of the community to use the public transit system more frequently. They would like to promote the bus system to be a safe, affordable, and as […] The post Free Bus Rides in Arcata for the month of June appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Humboldt County Election Results & Analysis
Here is the Final Election Night Report from the Humboldt County elections office…. Redwood News anchor John Kennedy O’Connor discusses Humboldt County election result takeaways with political analyst Matthew Owen… take a look below. The post Humboldt County Election Results & Analysis appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Statement Issued by County Superintendent to Educators
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Officials around the nation are responding to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas it’s the deadliest incident to take place in the U.S. in nearly a decade. “You know, there are almost 6 million students that attend schools in California each day. I dropped my son off this morning, and I […] The post Statement Issued by County Superintendent to Educators appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Humboldt County Superior Court in desperate need of more people to serve on Civil Grand Jury
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Humboldt County Superior Court tonight says it’s in desperate need of more people to serve on the Civil Grand Gury. The court telling us it’s short 25 people to serve on the Grand Jury for the next term that begins on July first. Officials are seeking applicants to fill those vacancies […] The post Humboldt County Superior Court in desperate need of more people to serve on Civil Grand Jury appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eureka City Schools can be facing legal action
EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- Eureka City Schools are now facing likely legal action from real estate developers over the district’s decision to implement new building permit fees. Eureka’s school Superintendent defends the decision to charge these developer fees saying the district needs the matching revenue in order to obtain millions of dollars in state grants. The money […] The post Eureka City Schools can be facing legal action appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Murder suspect to stand trial
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) A judge ruled that there’s sufficient evidence for this Alderpoint murder suspect to stand trial. Among the evidence against 29-year-old Jake Henry Combs was an investigator’s testimony that he admitted to the deadly January shooting. Combs told the police officers that he shot another man in the head to save his puppy, […] The post Murder suspect to stand trial appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office offering free Active Shooter training
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- After a violent weekend across the country with two mass shooting attacks — one in New York and the other here in California the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is preparing its staff in the event of an active shooter situation locally. The department wants all civilian staff to be always prepared […] The post Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office offering free Active Shooter training appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Eureka Natural Foods donating $10,000 to Ukrainian People
EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- The next time you go grocery shopping at Eureka Natural Foods you’ll have the opportunity to contribute to Ukrainian relief efforts. Eureka Natural Foods will be donating 10-thousand dollars and has partnered up with Lost Coast Rotary Club to raise additional funds through its change to change program. While checking out at Eureka […] The post Eureka Natural Foods donating $10,000 to Ukrainian People appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Road Construction work on W. Washington Street, between and Koster and Summer Streets
EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- A major sewer repair project getting underway today in Eureka could cause some traffic issues along a portion of Broadway for the next two weeks. West Washington street is closed at Broadway for that sewer maintenance work. The construction work — which the city says is vital to maintaining the sewer system — […] The post Road Construction work on W. Washington Street, between and Koster and Summer Streets appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Humboldt kidnapper gets 25 years
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) A Humboldt County man who kidnapped three people will serve more than two decades in federal prison. 45-year-old George Gene Rose is being sentenced to 25 years in prison by a federal judge stemming from the kidnappings in the summer of 2000. He took his ex-girlfriend and two others hostage at […] The post Humboldt kidnapper gets 25 years appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Fortuna Bank Robber Sought By Police
The following is a news release from Fortuna Police Department…. On Wednesday, May 18th 2022, at about 1:20 PM, Fortuna Police received a report of a bank robbery that had just occurred at Coast Central Credit Union, located in the 1800 block of Main Street, in Fortuna California. Officers and Detectives responded. As a result of […] The post Fortuna Bank Robber Sought By Police appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
RIO DELL BODY FOUND
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body near Rio Dell. The victim is said to be a man in his 40’s found dead inside a tent along the Eel River, off Edwards Drive, over the weekend. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week to determine […] The post RIO DELL BODY FOUND appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
KIEM-TV Redwood News
Eureka, CA
823
Followers
434
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT
KIEM-TV Redwood News is the No. 1 source for news, sports, entertainment, and much more in Humboldt and Del Norte counties in Northern California.https://kiem-tv.com/
Comments / 0