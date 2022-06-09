Corning Jr. Rodeo results are in

Courtesy photos Crowned Little Miss Corning Jr. Rodeo on May 27 was Aria Mason, Quincy Knox won Best Dressed, Haddie Bilotti was Working Cowgirl and Emily Guillen earned the title of Most Original.

Dozens of young cowboys and cowgirls converge at the Clark Park Rodeo Grounds on May 28 for the Corning Jr. Rodeo where competition was strong and outcomes celebrated.

Previous to daylong rodeo was the Corning Jr. Rodeo Mixer on May 27 where Aria Mason was crowned Little Miss Rodeo, Quincy Knox won Best Dressed, Haddie Bilotti was Working Cowgirl and Emily Guillen earned the title of Most Original in the Little Miss Corning Jr. Rodeo contest.

Crowned Corning Jr. Rodeo Queen was Lexi Kanakis with Maddisyn Garwood going home with the first runner up title and Kaydence Harden second runner up.

In the Stick Horse Barrel Racing competition the winners were Emily Guillen and Connor Chambers.

During the rodeo competition, earning the win as All Around Jr. Cowboy was Carson Cash, and Tess Hill going home as the All Around Jr. Cowgirl. Cody Cash won the All Around Sr. Cowboy title and Libby Merkley All Around Sr. Cowgirl.

Clay Stokes won the Dummy Roping, as did Carson Cash, with Ivan Bennett and Harper Atkens winning the Mutton’ Bustin’ contest.

The rest of the top winners are as follows:

• Calf Roping – Weston Burnette

• Steer Riding – Giovanni Kent and Ilan Davis

• Sr. Bullriding – Hunter Hughes

• Saddle Bronc – Darren Cheyne

• Sr. Boys Tie Down Roping – Trace Conard, Cody Cash

• Jr. Boys Barrel Racing – Cash Hill, Carson Cash

• Jr. Boys Pole Bending – Kanton Wagner, Carson Cash

• Jr. Boys Goat Tyhing – Hayden Boles, Ilan Davis

• Jr. Girls Breakaway Roping – Toni Kanakis

• Jr. Girls Barrel Rading – Avery Bert, Tess Hill

• Jr. Girls Pole Bending – Tess Hill, Sophia Azevedo

• Jr. Girls Goat Tying – Avery Davis, Jenna Jo Neilson

• Sr. Girls Breakaway Roping – Lexi Kanakis, Francie Heffernan

• Sr. Girls Barrel Racing – Francie Hffernan, Riley Bitle

• Sr. Girls Pole Bending – Libby Merkley, Gracelyn Minic Hayes

• Sr., Girls Goat Tying – Francie Herffernan, Sydney Oilar

• Jr. Steer Stopping – Cody Cash, Greyson Long

• Team Roping – Lexi Kanakis, Riley Bitle, Greyson Long, Libby Merkley