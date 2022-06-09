Which popular music artists swear the most

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Music artists like to throw in a swear word every now and then, but just how dirty is the language in popular music? A new study from AT&T determined how much each of 2021’s most popular music artists swear in their songs.

The study analyzed artists who made the top 200 song list at least 100 times in the last year. It then counted all the artists’ lyrics and profanity to find the percentage of curse word lyrics each artist uses.

Out of the 1,320,336 words in song lyrics, 19,328 of them were swear words, which is less than 2% of all the words.

Musicians from the top 200 most played songs that cursed the most (Courtesy: AT&T)

If you’re trying to limit the amount of swearing that you or your kids are hearing, avoid artists like Da Baby, Juice World and Post Malone, all three of which fall under the Hip-Hop and Rap genres.

Musicians from the top 200 most played songs that cursed the least (Courtesy: AT&T)

Pop seems to be the most appropriate popular genre with artists like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish continuing to be among the most appropriate of the top artists, although Eilish more than doubled her swearing from last year, from 46 curses to 112.

Bruno Mars had the least curse words with only 48 in his songs. By comparison, Da Baby had 2,654 swear words.

