HCS honors 'The Very Best' with virtual ceremony

On Sunday, June 5, the Cooks Chapel Missionary Baptist Church dedicated a little free food pantry located at the corner of Lynch Street and North Main Street in Warrenton in the Quick City community. In keeping with the church’s desire to continue local mission efforts, nonperishable food items and other personal hygiene items will be provided for those who need assistance. In keeping with Matthew 25: 35, the church aims to feed strangers and provide for “the least of these.” Pictured are some of Cooks Chapel’s members who gathered for the dedication ceremony. The church expresses appreciation to Martha Alston for allowing the structure to be placed on her property.

WARRENTON, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO