Halifax County, NC

HCS honors 'The Very Best' with virtual ceremony

By Lance Martin
 4 days ago

Halifax County Schools hosted its Crème De La Crème virtual ceremony recently. Crème De La Crème — The Very Best — is Halifax County Schools academic night of excellence. Principals selected 10 students from each school for displaying academic achievement, leadership, citizenship, improvement,...

