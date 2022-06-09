Walleye looking to keep momentum after Game 3 win

ESTERO, Fla. — The Toledo Walleye will look to keep the pedal down after winning their first game in the Kelly Cup Finals.

The Walleye put together a complete effort through all three periods at Hertz Arena and posted a 4-1 win in Game 3 of the championship round Wednesday night. Toledo is now down just 2-1 in the best-of-7 series.

Game 4 is set for Friday and Game 5 is Saturday here at 7:30 p.m.

“It's the next-game mentality,” Walleye coach Dan Watson said. “The message is to win another on the road. It's one game at a time.”

Toledo has now won six consecutive road games, outscoring their opponents 27-15 in that stretch.

“The guys are comfortable on the road,” Watson said. “It's about playing for each other inside that locker room. It's not about wowing the crowd. It's about playing gritty, hard hockey on the road.”

Walleye goaltender Billy Christopoulos had perhaps his best outing of the playoffs Wednesday, stopping 32 of 33 shots. Christopoulos, who has started in all 19 games, is now 7-1-1 on the road.

“We've had a good run on the road,” Christopoulos said. “It's all hockey. There's no distractions.”

The team had an optional skate on their day off Thursday.

“It's about rest and hydration and making sure we stay out of the heat that's out there,” Watson said. “We have to be ready for Friday. Every game we play right now is the biggest game of the season, and Game 4 is going to be very similar. It's going to be the hardest game. We have to be ready with our energy and mentally.”

Christopoulos credited the three-day break between Games 2 and 3 as a tool to get back on track.

“We had a couple of days off and a couple of good practices really helped the guys refocus,” he said. “That helped me dial it in a bit. I felt good out there.”

Instead of hitting the beach on the 90-plus degree day, the players instead rested.

“It's about recovery,” Christopoulos said. “I might get an ice bath, maybe get a good stretch. I'll get up and move around. But I'll definitely be taking it easy.”

The Walleye had been held to just three goals in the first two games, but got back on track with four goals in Game 3. Toledo is scoring 3.68 goals per game.

While Toledo opened the series with two first-period goals in Game 1, they ended up losing that game 3-2.

“Being up 2-0, we saw in Game 1 that they don't quit over there,” Watson said. “It's a very good Florida team. It was important to get those [additional] goals.”

The Walleye improved to 10-2 when scoring the game's first goal and are 11-1 when leading after two periods.

Christopoulos is now tied with Florida goaltender Cam Johnson for the most wins in the playoffs (13). He also has a league-high 510 saves to go along with a 2.41 goals-against average.

“There's no quit in Billy,” Watson said. “On second chances, he's finding the puck. He's battling around his net.”

Watson was equally pleased with his team's overall defensive effort. Toledo has given up 2.47 goals per game in the playoffs.

“We defended well,” Watson said. “There are still some things we need to clean up. But our guys worked really hard, and that's all we can ask.”

Toledo forward Brandon Hawkins, who had two goals and an assist on Wednesday, now leads the ECHL in postseason scoring. Hawkins has scored 15 goals to go along with 15 assists for 30 points in 19 games.

“We have to come back and play our game again on Friday,” Hawkins said.