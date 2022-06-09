Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Confirms More Fallen Heroes, New Looks

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fans got their first look at Shuri in the sequel. Some Sprite packaging made its way onto social media and people had a lot to say. Her hair is done quite a bit differently in the new image. Couple that with a more regal shade of purple for her new costume. Eyebrows were going to raise regardless. But, both Okay and Letitia Wright's character portraits seem like a great way to start the conversation. The murmurs have persisted throughout the production of this MCU feature. Rumors of delays, production issues surrounding stunts and general mystery around the plot of the movie have everyone more than a bit curious. In honesty, folks are just ready to see something about Wakanda Forever before the summer ends. Check out some of the best comments for yourself down below.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO