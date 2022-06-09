Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Colfax, Harding, Mora, Quay, San Miguel, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 00:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-14 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Alamosa; Conejos; Costilla; Mineral; Rio Grande; Saguache AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM 600 PM MONDAY UNTIL 900 AM TUESDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...San Miguel, Dolores, Montezuma, Ouray, San Juan, La Plata, Hinsdale, Mineral, Archuleta, Saguache, Rio Grande, Alamosa, Costilla and Conejos Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Telluride, Dove Creek, Cortez, Ouray, Silverton, Durango, Hermosa, Honeyville, Rockwood, Lake City, Creede, Pagosa Springs, Saguache, Del Norte, South Fork, Alamosa, San Luis and Conejos. WHEN...600 PM Monday June 13 to 900 AM Tuesday June 14 IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from large wildfires in Arizona is being transported into Colorado. Additionally, some areas are also receiving blowing dust which is further worsening air quality. The heaviest smoke impacts overnight will likely be in sheltered valley locations. Air quality is expected to gradually improve for most areas on Tuesday. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.

ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO