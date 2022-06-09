One Piece Odyssey gets new gameplay reveal

With its recent encore release and streaming premiere, S.S. Rajamouli’s Telugu-language blockbuster RRR is proving to be a gateway drug for American viewers eager to watch more Indian cinema. That category may be broad — India has dozens of different film industries, each with their own languages and sensibilities — but there are plenty of classic and contemporary entry points available to stream. The Criterion Channel has several works by legendary directors like Satyajit Ray and Guru Dutt, while Netflix features multiple versions of Rajamouli’s Baahubali movies, a pair of sword-and-sandal epics on a mythological scale, for anyone interested in additional servings of his specific cuisine.
Comments / 0