ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

One Piece Odyssey gets new gameplay reveal

By Ana Diaz
Polygon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco revealed a new look at One Piece Odyssey, a new JRPG based on the long-running anime and manga One Piece, on Thursday. The publisher revealed new information about the Straw Hats’ next big adventure during the Summer Game Fest livestream. In the new footage shared during...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Horror fans are enjoying a feast of fantastic, terrifying games

It’s a golden era for horror games. During Sony’s June State of Play presentation, fans learned that two highly anticipated games would be coming out within a four-month window: Resident Evil 4 and The Callisto Protocol. Earlier in May, Electronic Arts announced that a remake of Dead Space would also be released in that window. All of these games draw from the genre’s rich history; two are remakes, and The Callisto Protocol is made by some of the original team behind the first Dead Space. All three of these games are big-budget experiences that look genuinely terrifying, and it’s a great sign for a genre that hasn’t always gotten the attention and love it deserves — even as incredible indie games keep pushing the genre forward.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

A Plague Tale: Requiem gets a new gameplay trailer

A new gameplay trailer for action-adventure game A Plague Tale: Requiem was shared at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday. It is once again rat time. The trailer shows off more sneaking and backstabbing in a plague-ridden world — and, of course, more lobbing fireballs at swarming, writhing piles of rats. Protagonist Amicia dashes around them, sometimes even using them to take down her enemies. Gameplay appears to be heavily stealth-based, against a mix of realistic and supernatural enemies.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Overwatch 2 launches in October, will be free to play

Overwatch 2 will launch on Oct. 4 as a free-to-play game, Activision Blizzard announced Sunday alongside Microsoft’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. The October launch for the hero-based shooter is being called an “early access” release for the player-versus-player component of Overwatch 2, and will bring at least two new heroes — Sojourn and Junker Queen — to the Overwatch roster.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Wholesome Direct 2022 highlights: Moomin, paper puzzles, shadow jumping

There’s certainly no shortage of innovative, unique indie games in our future. During Saturday’s Wholesome Direct — a showcase of indie games from across genres — nearly 100 indie games were on display. There were some new announcements, game developer interviews, painting, and updates on already-announced titles.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eiichiro Oda
Polygon

How to watch Wholesome Direct 2022

Nearly 100 indie games will be on display during Saturday’s Wholesome Direct, the Nintendo-style indie game showcase that spotlights “thoughtful, uplifting, and compassionate” games. The one-hour broadcast is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. EDT on Twitch and YouTube, the latter of which you can watch here, embedded above....
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Resident Evil Village DLC starring Rose Winters coming in October

Resident Evil Village’s downloadable content expansion, a new story starring Rose Winters and played in a third-person view, is coming to Capcom’s survival horror game this October. That add-on, titled the Winters’ Expansion, will include the story “Shadows of Rose,” which is set 16 years after the events of Village and will see Rose returning to locations in the original game to learn more about her special powers.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Dying Light 2 gets free missions and photo mode in next patch

Dying Light 2 gets another chapter on Tuesday that, along with several other features coming in the game, is entirely free. A news release from Techland says the new missions kick off its pledge to support the open-world adventure for five years after launch. The new chapter is called “In...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Junker Queen is Overwatch 2’s newest hero

A new, highly anticipated hero is coming to Overwatch: Blizzard Entertainment revealed Sunday that the Junker Queen will be Overwatch 2’s newest playable character when the hero-based shooter launches this October. In a new trailer for Overwatch 2, we got to see Junker Queen, a tank-class character, in action....
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Piece#Odyssey#Gameplay#Video Game#Bandai Namco#Jrpg#The Straw Hats#Pok Mon Brilliant Diamond#Ilca Inc
Polygon

Ark 2 coming in 2023, set on a new planet

Ark 2, the sequel to the 2017 hit survival game Ark: Survival Evolved, won’t arrive until 2023. That’s a year later than originally expected. First announced in 2020, Ark 2 will take place on an entirely new planet. Dinosaurs are still around, having traveled with their human masters, according to Sunday’s trailer. It’s unclear what other dangers await players.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

One Punch Man live-action movie will be directed by Fast and Furious’ Justin Lin

Another anime hero is set to make the jump to live action, this time on the big screen for Sony Pictures. One Punch Man will be adapted into a live-action movie that will be directed by Justin Lin, who’s best known for directing several movies in the Fast and Furious franchise. The Sony project was revealed by Deadline on Monday.
MOVIES
Polygon

The Persona series is coming to Xbox

Finally, fans will be able to play more of the Persona games on non-PlayStation platforms. The beloved role-playing game franchise is heading to Xbox consoles, Atlus announced at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday. Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal are all coming to...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Netflix
Polygon

Starfield will have a silent protagonist and first-person conversations

Bethesda showed off the first Starfield gameplay during Microsoft’s 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Showcase on Sunday, and it already includes shooting, exploration, and lockpicking in space. One thing it didn’t show was the game’s main character speaking. Many players wondered if this meant that the player character would be Bethesda’s usual silent protagonist, or if it might be more like Fallout 4’s voiced protagonist.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Minecraft gets a strategy spinoff, Minecraft Legends

A Minecraft spinoff is in development from Microsoft, the company announced Sunday during its Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. It’s called Minecraft Legends, and it’s expected out in 2023. Minecraft, the 11-year-old sandbox blockbuster, will look a little different in the upcoming spinoff; it’s expected to be a...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Lightyear follows a familiar Pixar theme — and that’s its biggest problem

For the last seven years, one of the most popular critical analyses of Pixar Animation Studios movies has come from a Tumblr meme. Granted, it’s an insightful meme. The idea that Pixar movies all boil down to “What if [random object] had feelings?” does hold water, and given how much the studio built its name on the idea of evoking profound, powerful adult emotions in animated movies, it’s an understandable lens for viewing Pixar work.
MOVIES
Polygon

10 recent Indian movies to watch after RRR

With its recent encore release and streaming premiere, S.S. Rajamouli’s Telugu-language blockbuster RRR is proving to be a gateway drug for American viewers eager to watch more Indian cinema. That category may be broad — India has dozens of different film industries, each with their own languages and sensibilities — but there are plenty of classic and contemporary entry points available to stream. The Criterion Channel has several works by legendary directors like Satyajit Ray and Guru Dutt, while Netflix features multiple versions of Rajamouli’s Baahubali movies, a pair of sword-and-sandal epics on a mythological scale, for anyone interested in additional servings of his specific cuisine.
MOVIES
Polygon

Diablo 4’s monetization isn’t like Diablo Immortal, Blizzard says

For those worried about what and how much Diablo 4 will cost, a Blizzard Entertainment community lead said on Sunday it will be nothing like the rather … aggressive monetization behind Diablo Immortal, which launched two weeks ago. Diablo 4, which will launch sometime in 2023, will be a...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Forza Motorsport returns to Xbox Series X and PC in 2023

The newest installment in the Forza franchise is coming out next year. Microsoft announced the release date of Turn 10’s Forza Motorsport during its 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday, along with a new trailer for the game. Forza Motorsport was first announced during Microsoft’s Xbox Games...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 updates for PS5, Xbox Series X available now

Resident Evil 7 biohazard and the recent remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 are now available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, publisher Capcom announced Monday during a livestream. Players who have already bought any of the three on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will get an upgrade (within the same console family) for free.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Play as all League of Legends, Wild Rift, and Valorant characters with Xbox Game Pass

Riot Games made a surprise appearance at the Xbox & Bethesda 2022 Games Showcase on Sunday. Riot co-founder Marc Merrill revealed that his studio will partner with Xbox Game Pass this year, offering hundreds of dollars worth of content to subscribers: All League of Legends Champions, Valorant Agents, and Wild Rift Champions will come to Game Pass Ultimate. Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra players will get some bonuses as well.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy