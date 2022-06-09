ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

PODCAST: Judy Gold on comedy, cancel culture, and coming out

By Dempsey Pillot, Anddy Egan Thorpe, Femi Redwood, Jill Webb
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CoBPf_0g5sVmqu00

NEW JERSEY (1010 WINS) – For over three decades, Judy Gold has had a prolific career across television, stage, and film. As a proud member of the LGBTQ community, she’s become an icon in her own right.

While she’s also segued into hosting her own podcast in recent years, Gold appears as a very special guest in the latest episode of Audacy’s 'It’s Okay To Say Gay' podcast. Listen as she sits down with hosts Femi Redwood and Anddy Egan-Thorpe to discuss topics such as the current state of comedy and cancel culture.

(Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival) Photo credit Comedian Judy Gold attends the "The Last Laugh" Premiere during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theatre 1 on April 18, 2016 in New York City.

She also reveals the numerous ways she’s “come out” over the years: to her friends, to her family, and even to her audiences.

She says, "I didn't come out like, ‘Hi, I'm a lesbian. It was more like, I'm a lesbian and here's my family.’ Every comic talks about their family. [And I was] going to talk about mine.” She believes that decision was a “turning point” for her career.

In addition to appearing on this podcast, Gold can also be seen as the emcee at Montclair’s inaugural Pride celebration later this month.

Comments / 0

Related
1010WINS

PRIDE MONTH 2022: NYC Calendar of events

The New York City Pride celebration has returned to being mostly in-person this year, with a plethora of activities organized by the city and other well-known city institutions starting next week! Here are highlights from throughout the month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Montclair, NJ
Society
Montclair, NJ
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Gold
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Racism#Audacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy