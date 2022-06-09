PODCAST: Judy Gold on comedy, cancel culture, and coming out

NEW JERSEY (1010 WINS) – For over three decades, Judy Gold has had a prolific career across television, stage, and film. As a proud member of the LGBTQ community, she’s become an icon in her own right.

While she’s also segued into hosting her own podcast in recent years, Gold appears as a very special guest in the latest episode of Audacy’s 'It’s Okay To Say Gay' podcast. Listen as she sits down with hosts Femi Redwood and Anddy Egan-Thorpe to discuss topics such as the current state of comedy and cancel culture.

She also reveals the numerous ways she’s “come out” over the years: to her friends, to her family, and even to her audiences.

She says, "I didn't come out like, ‘Hi, I'm a lesbian. It was more like, I'm a lesbian and here's my family.’ Every comic talks about their family. [And I was] going to talk about mine.” She believes that decision was a “turning point” for her career.

In addition to appearing on this podcast, Gold can also be seen as the emcee at Montclair’s inaugural Pride celebration later this month.