New York City, NY

9 things to do in NYC this weekend (June 9 - 12)

By Kimberly Dole
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The warm weather is here and the city has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
For Pride Month activities in NYC, click here .

Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival is officially back with some of the best documentaries, foreign films, and local indie features from up-and-coming to well-established filmmakers.

When: Thursday, June 9 - June 12
Where: Varies
Cost: Varies

Putting Green Mini-Golf

The 18-hole mini-golf course on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn is now open to the public. The pop-up is designed to showcase the problems and solutions for some of the most pressing climate change issues facing our planet. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to local organizations addressing climate change in NYC.

When: Thursday - Friday: 3 to 8 p.m., Saturday – Sunday: 10 a.m. - 8p p.m.
Where: River Street & N 1st Street
Cost: $10 Adults, $5 Kids/Seniors

Queens Night Market

The Queens Night Market is a large, open-air night market in Queens that features up to 100 independent vendors selling merchandise, art, and food that celebrates the rich cultural diversity of the borough.

When: Saturday, June 11, 5 p.m. - 12 a.m.
Where : New York Hall of Science Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens
Cost : Free

Luna Park

Coney Island's Luna Park has reopened for the summer season! Whether you walk around or ride the iconic Cyclone rollercoaster. Luna Park is fun for all ages.

When: Saturday, June 11, - Sunday, June 12; 12 - 8 p.m.
Where: Luna Park - Coney Island, Brooklyn
Cost: Varies

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!

Prospect Park will be buzzing this weekend with shows to kick off the summer. From indie-rock bands, to some of the best hip-hop acts around It is guaranteed to be a good time.

When: Saturday, June 11, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Prospect Park, Brooklyn
Cost: Free

Dinosaur Safari

Dinosaur Safari is back with a new walk-through experience where you can get up-close with 52 life-sized massive dinosaurs and in the Bronx Zoo.

When: Thursday, June 9 - Sunday, June 12
Where: Bronx Zoo
Cost: $41.95

SummerStage

A full season of shows celebrating culture returns to Central Park and 12 local community parks across the city.

When : Saturday, June 11
Where : Central Park
Cost : Free

Rooftop Park at Pier 57

A new 80,000-square-foot rooftop park has opened at Hudson River Park's historic Pier 57. The recently restored two-acre park is now also home to a food hall and is part of the city’s ongoing restoration of the Hudson waterfront

When : Thursday, June 9 - Sunday, June 12; 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Where : Pier 57 W. 15th Street
Cost : Free

L.E.A.F. Flower Festival

The L.E.A.F. Flower Festival returns to the Meatpacking District for its second year. The weekend festival showcases gigantic flower displays with a flower market and more.

When: Friday, June 10 - June 12
Where: 9th Ave and Little West 12th St.
Cost: Free

Gothamist.com

New bike lane barriers coming to the city this summer

The city is experimenting with new types of bike lane barriers to separate cyclists from traffic ahead of what’s typically a busy summer biking season. It plans to install the materials in five locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens. It will also put up a new type of barrier in the Bronx to protect a bus lane there.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 7 people shot in 4 separate incidents overnight

NEW YORK - Police are investigating four overnight shootings that injured seven people across New York City. The first happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in East Harlem, where a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police said the suspect took off riding a Citi Bike.About 15 minutes later, three men were shot inside Starlight Park in the Soundview section of Bronx. Police said the shots came from someone in a red car.Then around 12:15 a.m. Monday, a 25-year-old man was shot in the neck after an argument in the lobby of a building in Hunters Point, Queens. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition. A few hours later, a man and woman in their 20s were shot leaving a hookah lounge in South Ozone Park. All of the victims are expected to survive their injuries. So far, no arrests have been announced in any of the incidents. If you have any information, you're asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD officer injured breaking up fight in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - An NYPD officer was injured overnight trying to intervene in a fight in Brooklyn. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the corner of Second Avenue and Havemeyer Street in Williamsburg. Police said the officer was on foot patrol and saw one of the men involved in the fight jump into a car.The officer grabbed the vehicle's door handle, but the man drove off, injuring the officer's elbow and finger. 
BROOKLYN, NY
