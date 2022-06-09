9 things to do in NYC this weekend (June 9 - 12)

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The warm weather is here and the city has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.

For Pride Month activities in NYC, click here .

Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival is officially back with some of the best documentaries, foreign films, and local indie features from up-and-coming to well-established filmmakers.

When: Thursday, June 9 - June 12

Where: Varies

Cost: Varies

Putting Green Mini-Golf

The 18-hole mini-golf course on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn is now open to the public. The pop-up is designed to showcase the problems and solutions for some of the most pressing climate change issues facing our planet. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to local organizations addressing climate change in NYC.

When: Thursday - Friday: 3 to 8 p.m., Saturday – Sunday: 10 a.m. - 8p p.m.

Where: River Street & N 1st Street

Cost: $10 Adults, $5 Kids/Seniors

Queens Night Market

The Queens Night Market is a large, open-air night market in Queens that features up to 100 independent vendors selling merchandise, art, and food that celebrates the rich cultural diversity of the borough.

When: Saturday, June 11, 5 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Where : New York Hall of Science Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens

Cost : Free

Luna Park

Coney Island's Luna Park has reopened for the summer season! Whether you walk around or ride the iconic Cyclone rollercoaster. Luna Park is fun for all ages.

When: Saturday, June 11, - Sunday, June 12; 12 - 8 p.m.

Where: Luna Park - Coney Island, Brooklyn

Cost: Varies

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!

Prospect Park will be buzzing this weekend with shows to kick off the summer. From indie-rock bands, to some of the best hip-hop acts around It is guaranteed to be a good time.

When: Saturday, June 11, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Prospect Park, Brooklyn

Cost: Free

Dinosaur Safari

Dinosaur Safari is back with a new walk-through experience where you can get up-close with 52 life-sized massive dinosaurs and in the Bronx Zoo.

When: Thursday, June 9 - Sunday, June 12

Where: Bronx Zoo

Cost: $41.95

SummerStage

A full season of shows celebrating culture returns to Central Park and 12 local community parks across the city.

When : Saturday, June 11

Where : Central Park

Cost : Free

Rooftop Park at Pier 57

A new 80,000-square-foot rooftop park has opened at Hudson River Park's historic Pier 57. The recently restored two-acre park is now also home to a food hall and is part of the city’s ongoing restoration of the Hudson waterfront

When : Thursday, June 9 - Sunday, June 12; 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Where : Pier 57 W. 15th Street

Cost : Free

L.E.A.F. Flower Festival

The L.E.A.F. Flower Festival returns to the Meatpacking District for its second year. The weekend festival showcases gigantic flower displays with a flower market and more.

When: Friday, June 10 - June 12

Where: 9th Ave and Little West 12th St.

Cost: Free