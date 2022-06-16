ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

9 things to do in NYC this weekend (June 16 - 19)

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- From Juneteenth to Father’s Day, the city has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
40th Annual Mermaid Parade

The Mermaid Parade returns to Coney Island this weekend. The event attracts hundreds of thousands of attendees every year showing off their most creative takes on mermaids, mermen and so many other nautical creatures.

When: Saturday, June 18, 1 p.m.
Where: Coney Island Boardwalk
Cost: Free

Photo credit Getty Images

Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival is in its final weekend with some of the best documentaries, foreign films, and local indie features from up-and-coming to well-established filmmakers.
When: Thursday, June 16 - June 19
Where: Varies
Cost: Varies

Photoville

Take a walk through a diverse exhibition of visual storytellers at the annual Photoville festival under the Brooklyn Bridge.

When: Thursday, June 16 - Sunday, June 19
Where: Brooklyn Bridge Park
Cost: Free

Queens Night Market

The Queens Night Market is a large, open-air night market in Queens that features up to 100 independent vendors selling merchandise, art, and food that celebrates the rich cultural diversity of the borough.

When: Saturday, June 18, 5 p.m. - 12 a.m.
Where : New York Hall of Science Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens
Cost : Free

Swingers NoMad

Swingers transports guests to another world and gives adults a different twist on mini golf and a fun experience that includes gourmet street food, cocktails and live DJs bring the party atmosphere.

When: Friday, June 17- Sunday, June 19
Where: 35 West 29th Street
Cost: Varies

FAD Market at Governors Island

FAD Market’s back this weekend for its monthly pop-up, showcasing over 40 of the city's emerging makers, designers, and artists - There is something for everyone.

When: Saturday, June 18, Sunday June 19; 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Governors Island, King Avenue
Cost: Free

Dinosaur Safari

Dinosaur Safari is back with a new walk-through experience where you can get up-close with 52 life-sized massive dinosaurs and in the Bronx Zoo.

When: Thursday, June 16 - Sunday, June 19
Where: Bronx Zoo
Cost: $41.95

New York Philharmonic Concerts in the Parks

The iconic New York summer experience is back to provide music lovers with an opportunity to hear classical music under the stars.

When : Thursday, June 16, Friday, June 17, 8 p.m.
Where : Cunningham Park - Queens, Prospect Park - Brooklyn
Cost : Free

Juneteenth Charity Bike Ride

Take a ride around Central Park and support the Alvin T. Mimms Scholarship Fund, at St. Charles Borromeo School which has served the children and families of Harlem for over 100 years.

When : Sunday, June 19; 11 a.m.
Where : Central Park - 110th Street & 7th Avenue
Cost : Free

Photo credit Getty Images

