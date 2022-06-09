5 podcast episodes that highlight Black women in Pop music
Throughout the years, Black women have defined Pop music with genre-blending hits that we all know and love!
Janet Jackson , Whitney Houston , Tina Turner , Donna Summer , Mariah Carey , and many more have paved the way for this generation’s megastars like Beyoncé , Rihanna , and Nicki Minaj . Moreover, the next generation of pop powerhouses are very promising. Lizzo , Victoria Monet , Doja Cat , Chlöe Bailey , Tinashe , Normani , and Bree Runway are all making music on their own terms.
We gathered a few podcast episodes that discuss the lives and careers of Black women in Pop, both past and present. Listen to these five in-depth conversations.
Acting Up - In Defense of Whitney Houston
Still Processing - We, Tina
Broken Record - Sam Sanders on Janet Jackson’s Legacy
Spout Podcast - Chloe Bailey
Popcast - The Many Lives of Doja Cat
