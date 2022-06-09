ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

5 podcast episodes that highlight Black women in Pop music

By Allison Hazel
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31PQAy_0g5sV0lP00

Throughout the years, Black women have defined Pop music with genre-blending hits that we all know and love!

Listen to Black Icons now on Audacy

Janet Jackson , Whitney Houston , Tina Turner , Donna Summer , Mariah Carey , and many more have paved the way for this generation’s megastars like Beyoncé , Rihanna , and Nicki Minaj . Moreover, the next generation of pop powerhouses are very promising. Lizzo , Victoria Monet , Doja Cat , Chlöe Bailey , Tinashe , Normani , and Bree Runway are all making music on their own terms.

We gathered a few podcast episodes that discuss the lives and careers of Black women in Pop, both past and present. Listen to these five in-depth conversations.

Acting Up - In Defense of Whitney Houston

Still Processing - We, Tina

Broken Record - Sam Sanders on Janet Jackson’s Legacy

Spout Podcast - Chloe Bailey

Popcast - The Many Lives of Doja Cat

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Lizzo Shares New Song “Grrrls”: Listen

Lizzo has shared another new song from Special, her forthcoming album. Listen to “Grrrls” below. Special is out July 15 (via Nice Life/Atlantic). Lizzo tours North America beginning in late September, with Latto taking the opening slot. She is also the subject of a new HBO documentary. The first Special single, “About Damn Time,” arrived with the album announcement, before Lizzo premiered the album’s title track on Saturday Night Live the same week.
MUSIC
Billboard

Elton John & Dua Lipa’s ‘Cold Heart’ Hits New Milestone Atop Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart

Elton John and Dua Lipa‘s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” earns a 34th week at No. 1 on Billboard’s multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart (dated June 11). With its latest week on top, it passes Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey’s “The Middle” (33 weeks at No. 1, 2018) for the second-most time spent at No. 1 since the chart began in January 2013. Only Marshmello and Bastille’s “Happier” has led longer: for 69 weeks in 2018-20.
THEATER & DANCE
NME

‘Melodrama’ at five: how Lorde’s cinematic pop opus inspired a new generation of artists

‘Melodrama’ was the sound of a young woman about to go out into a world that kept pulling itself from under her feet. Released five years ago this week (June 16), the second album from Lorde, born Ella Yelich-O’Connor, spoke to feelings beyond what a single person could bear: navigating your first real, unexpected breakup while juggling what it’s like to feel free, determined, and confused at the same time.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tinashe
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Rihanna
Person
Lizzo
Person
Normani
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Donna Summer
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Chloe Bailey
talentrecap.com

Kelly Clarkson Tops The iTunes Charts With ‘Kellyoke’ EP

After covering hundreds of songs on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson has released a six track ep of her favorite songs. On the day of the EP’s release, it quickly rose to number one on the iTunes Top Albums chart. Kellyoke Tops the iTunes Albums Charts on Its...
MUSIC
SFGate

SZA Drops Previously Unreleased Songs on ‘Ctrl Deluxe’ Edition

SZA is marking the fifth anniversary of Ctrl by dropping a deluxe edition of her impressive 2017 debut studio album. The set includes seven new songs. As she indicated in a tweet about the record, the new tracks were “made in 2014-2016/17,” when she was culling her debut, including an alternate version of “Love Galore” featuring Travis Scott. It also includes the songs “2AM,” “Miles,” “Percolator,” “Tread Carefully,” “Awkward,” and “Jodie.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

6 Songs You Didn’t Know Willie Nelson Wrote That Were Made Famous by Other Artists

At 89, Willie Nelson is one of the longest living legends in country music with a catalog of music reflective of his nearly 70-year career. Beginning his career in the 1950s, Nelson has never stopped. He released 72 albums (as of press time), including his most recent 2022 release A Beautiful Time, a collection of original songs by Nelson, as well as covers of songs by The Beatles, Leonard Cohen, and Chris Stapleton.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Pop Music#Episodes#Racism
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kim Carnes Wrote for Country and Pop

Most widely recognized for her 1981 pop ballad “Bette Davis Eyes,” Kim Carnes was always more than meets the eye. Born July 20, 1945, Carnes began her career as a songwriter in the 1960s, penning her first big hit “Don’t Fall in Love with a Dreamer” for Kenny Rogers in 1980. Carnes, along with her husband David M. Ellingson, wrote the entirety of Rogers’ platinum-selling ninth studio album Gideon—which reached No. 1 on the country charts—went on to write for other artists, specifically within country and pop.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
Guitar World Magazine

Johnny Depp joins Jeff Beck onstage in Sheffield, UK for Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon and Marvin Gaye covers

The actor jumped on a plane shortly after the closing arguments in his widely publicized defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard. Up until very recently, Johnny Depp has been in the midst of a widely publicized defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard, so he was perhaps the last person fans expected to see at a recent Jeff Beck gig in Sheffield, England.
MUSIC
NME

Anderson .Paak announces tiny free London gig at House of Vans

Anderson .Paak will play a tiny London gig at the House of Vans later this month – get full details on the intimate show below. The singer, drummer and Silk Sonic member will play the Waterloo venue on Monday, June 27 to celebrate his new collection with the footwear brand.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

59K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy