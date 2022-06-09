PG&E warns of possible Bay Area outages as blistering heat arrives

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – PG&E is warning Bay Area customers of possible power outages as crippling heat arrives in parts of the region .

"We're looking at Friday afternoon when the temperatures are going to be the highest," PG&E Spokesperson Deanna Contreras told KCBS Radio's Margie Shafer. Areas that could encounter power outages include those "where the stress on the (PG&E) grid is the highest," Contreras added, specifically mentioning the North Bay and East Bay.

This will be a relatively short-lived heat wave.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for some inland portions of the Bay Area, with temperatures heating up on Thursday and peaking in the upper 90s to 103 degrees on Friday. Overnight lows will only drop to the mid-60s to mid-70s at higher elevations.

The Excessive Heat Watch – scheduled to be in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday – covers interior portions of the North Bay , East Bay , South Bay , Santa Cruz Mountains and interior Central Coast. This includes Angwin, Santa Rosa, South Santa Rosa, Napa, San Rafael, Petaluma, Novato, Rohnert Park, Concord, Antioch, Livermore, Walnut Creek, Pleasanton, Pittsburg, San Ramon, Stockton, Scotts Valley, Boulder Creek, Day Valley, San Jose, Blackhawk, Greenfield and King City.

"That's when our crews are really ramped up and ready to respond to any outages, if there are any Friday afternoon (and) Friday evening," she said.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, use air conditioning indoors, stay out of the sun and check on relatives or neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles. Twelve cooling centers will open across Santa Clara County on Friday due to the heat.

The state's utility manager, California Independent System Operator, told KCBS Radio in a email that a Flex Alert is not planned "at this time."

