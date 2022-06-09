Teenager jailed pending trial in South Jersey shooting death of 15-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old man is charged in the brutal murder of South Philadelphia resident, 25-year-old Francis Decero. Philadelphia police say Joseph Rodriguez, of Northeast Philadelphia, is charged with murder, possessing an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, conspiracy, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, and abuse of a corpse. Decero went missing in late April, and his body was found on May 4, when juveniles flagged down 17th District officers at 31st Street and Tasker Avenue telling them they saw a body in the bushes at 1700 Vare Avenue. An autopsy showed Decero suffered three gunshot wounds, one graze wound to the left side of the face, one to the elbow, and one to the back which proved to be fatal. Police told Eyewitness News that Decero’s body was also stabbed, suffering burn marks and there were signs that he was beaten. The motive is unknown at this time.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO