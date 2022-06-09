ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Teenager jailed pending trial in South Jersey shooting death of 15-year-old

By Matt Gray
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A teenager charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Vineland resident will remain in jail until his trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Rohdane E. Watson Jr., 18, of Vineland, and Deshawn T. Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, are charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the May killing of...

www.nj.com

Vineland, NJ
CBS Philly

22-Year-Old Joseph Rodriguez Charged In Brutal Murder Of Francis Decero: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old man is charged in the brutal murder of South Philadelphia resident, 25-year-old Francis Decero. Philadelphia police say Joseph Rodriguez, of Northeast Philadelphia, is charged with murder, possessing an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, conspiracy, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, and abuse of a corpse. Decero went missing in late April, and his body was found on May 4, when juveniles flagged down 17th District officers at 31st Street and Tasker Avenue telling them they saw a body in the bushes at 1700 Vare Avenue. An autopsy showed Decero suffered three gunshot wounds, one graze wound to the left side of the face, one to the elbow, and one to the back which proved to be fatal. Police told Eyewitness News that Decero’s body was also stabbed, suffering burn marks and there were signs that he was beaten. The motive is unknown at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

38-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In Coatesville: DA

Police are looking for two suspects in connection with a deadly shooting in Coatvesille Friday, June 10. A 38-year-old man was shot and killed after a dispute with two suspects, one of whom was armed, and told the victim "I’m strapped," Chester County DA Deb Ryan said. Officers were...
COATESVILLE, PA
BreakingAC

Absecon man held in Atlantic City stabbing

An Absecon man who allegedly stabbed a man multiple times outside an Atlantic City bar was ordered held in jail. Luis Sanchez, 33, is shown in surveillance video with the knife outside Cinco de Mayo at Atlantic and Florida avenues at about 5:35 a.m. June 3, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
NBC Philadelphia

Man Charged With Murder of Missing South Philly Man Found in Bushes

Murder charges were announced Monday in the case of a missing South Philadelphia man who was found dead in bushes by a couple of kids, police said. Joseph Rodriguez, 21, of the Tacony section of Philadelphia, was charged early Monday morning with the murder of 25-year-old Francis Decero. Rodriguez also...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
