‘Melodrama’ was the sound of a young woman about to go out into a world that kept pulling itself from under her feet. Released five years ago this week (June 16), the second album from Lorde, born Ella Yelich-O’Connor, spoke to feelings beyond what a single person could bear: navigating your first real, unexpected breakup while juggling what it’s like to feel free, determined, and confused at the same time.

MUSIC ・ 22 HOURS AGO